Right now I’m listening to “Mississippi Delta Blues,” sung by Colin McCaffrey, from East Montpelier. I just missed Tom MacKenzie’s “Half Creek.” I’m not sure what’s up next on the program, but I’m interested to see which one of the 700 or more tracks of music that will cycle through the algorithm at Woodstearadio.com comes next.
If you’re a fan of the band Woods Tea Co. or McCaffrey, MacKenzie, Patti Casey, Pete Sutherland and other Vermont and New England musicians, you might want to head over to this site and give a listen to the music.
Woodstearadio is the creation of Howard Wooden, a member of Woods Tea Co., along with Casey and Sutherland. The band is in semi-retirement, what Wooden calls a legacy band. While they might perform a half dozen times a year until the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on this very limited schedule, Wooden wants to keep the band’s music alive and available to fans. To do this, he spent some time and a small amount of start-up cash to establish this streaming music site.
Up and running since November with a lot of tweaks, as of February the “station” now offers the music of 15 performers and groups and a play list of 700 tracks and growing. Wooden says that much music can fill at least 48 hours of streaming time without repeating a track.
The impetus to establish the streaming site came out of a need to keep the band’s name and music in public view. While a lot of musicians began streaming live shows through the Internet during the past year, Wooden said, “Streaming gigs is not that effective.”
Wooden’s hope is that listeners want to hear more of the music played here and will click on the download cloud icon and venture over to Apple Music where the tracks can be paid for and then downloaded. This would put cash in the pockets of the performers, a prime motivation for the “radio station.”
While the site began with only Woods Tea music it quickly expanded when Wooden added the solo recordings of previous band members. This includes Casey and Sutherland’s various albums along with former member MacKenzie’s recordings.
With these musicians on the site Wooden then added musicians who were friends of Woods Tea. This includes Jon Gailmor, Rik Palieri, Banjo Dan Lindner, Patrick Fitzsimmons and Jeremiah McLane, among others. As a result, Wooden thinks he’s established “a really interesting mix of stuff.”
A motivation for growing the music, Wooden said, is his desire “to promote traditional music of New England.” He predicted growth in the playlist as he adds more Vermont musicians and others from New England and Upper New York State. He’s in negotiations with Jay Unger and Molly Mason for their music catalog, which he said is coming soon.
The site is one of several tools musicians have to promote their music. Wooden asks each musician for an album or other musical project they want to promote. He then puts the tracks into the playlist and changes them out about every two weeks. The playlist changes as the order of the tracks is reassigned. Listeners are not limited to listening on their computer; there is an app for iPhones and Android phones.
While not technically difficult to start up, Wooden said initially the technology behind the music took several hours a day to master before “it became self-going.”
Along with playing the music Wooden includes news about the performers and sends the information out to social media such as Facebook, to further enhance the public relations aspect of the site.
It’s fairly cost effective to set up a site like Woodstearadio.com, Wooden said. An Internet feed can be purchased for $5-$6 a month. “You have to get a domain name (URL),” which will cost perhaps “a couple hundred bucks in fees.”
“The way I’m doing it is at minimal cost. I don’t want this to become a business,” Wooden said. “I’m not monetizing this at all. The links go to Apple Music where people can purchase and download the music and the money goes to Apple and the artist.”
If you want to save on technology costs, you can use your personal computer, but Wooden suggests a dedicated computer or laptop where all the music is stored and is connected to the Internet.
Woodstearadio.com is a very minor player in the world of streaming music, but has already found listeners outside the U.S. He knows that there are listeners in Canada, France, Mexico, China, the U.K. and Brazil. There has been a positive effect on the Woods Tea Co.’s bottom line as well. Wooden has already seen a 10% uptick in album and track sales since the streaming site went live.
“This has taken on a life of its own to keep the Woods Tea brand going, and it’s turned into something more popular,” said Wooden.
Wooden is still growing the site and said he would be happy to hear from Vermont musicians who play traditional or popular folk and acoustic music. “My big hope for this internet radio site is that artists see an uptick in sales,” said Wooden.
