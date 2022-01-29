WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Northern Stage and WISE have announced that the first episode of their podcast series “WISER — 50 Years Ending Gender-Based Violence” has been released. Six episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays through March 10.
WISER, a collaboration between Northern Stage and WISE, was created to celebrate the history and legacy of WISE through the past 50 years, in the words of the people who helped shape the organization from a grass-roots resource center into the multi-faceted organization of today. The podcast series shares the stories and narratives of people who affected and were affected by WISE, within the context of cultural history.
Jess Chayes, BOLD associate artistic director, at Northern Stage, interviewed 17 people within the community who participated and engaged in the movement to end gender-based violence from the 1970s and into the future. Chayes also explores what draws people to the movement, how change is made in organizations and culture, and how gender shapes our lives.
The podcast series, two years in the making, is the collaboration of the two Upper Valley nonprofits.
“Northern Stage and WISE share a mission to change lives. What an honor it is to partner with WISE to tell stories of transformation and change. We congratulate WISE on their first 50 years,” stated Northern Stage Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne.
Peggy O’Neil, WISE executive director, added, “When I originally reached out to Carol asking if Northern Stage would be interested in this project, she said ‘of course’ without hesitation. It is a beautiful alignment of both of our missions. WISE has always been about being in relationships with people and community partners. In many ways, the collaboration with Northern Stage exemplifies this aspect.”
WISE has provided crisis advocacy and support for people and communities impacted by domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking within 23 communities of the Upper Valley of New Hampshire and Vermont for 50 years. WISE offers a confidential and free 24-hour crisis line, peer support groups and workshops, emergency shelter, safety planning and in-person advocacy at hospitals, police stations, courthouses and other social service agencies. Go to wiseuv.org for more information.
WISER was produced by Chayes, an award-winning director and producer of new work. She recently completed her third and final season as the BOLD Associate Artistic Director at Northern Stage as an inaugural member of the BOLD Theater Women's Leadership Circle. She is a founding co-artistic director of New York-based ensemble The Assembly, with whom she has co-created and directed 10 original productions.
The WISER production team included associate producer Sophie Kinne, sound designer and editor Alek Deva, sound engineer Clif Rogers, with support from Helen Rooker and the Northern Stage production staff.
Episodes of “WISER — 50 Years Ending Gender-Based Violence” are available for listening for free at northernstage.org/WISER online. For more information about Northern Stage, call 802-296-7000, or go to northernstage.org online.
