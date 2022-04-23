Performing in her home state for the first time in four years, lauded singer-songwriter Neko Case plays Higher Ground Friday in support of a new career retrospective album. “Wild Creatures,” a digital-only album, was released Friday on the independent Anti label.
The 23-track collection includes one new song, “Oh, Shadowless,” which debuted Friday with an animated music video created by Los Angeles-based graphic designer and illustrator Laura Plansker. The captivating new tune fits right into the standout selections from Case’s 25-year career.
Also debuting Friday was an expanded version of “Wild Creatures” on Case’s website (www.nekocase.com), which features new and animated artwork by Plansker for each of the 23 tracks, which play in real time.
Fans can also scroll through the site to read short essays and track-by-track commentary from such longtime collaborators as A.C. Newman, Dan Bejar and M. Ward, and friends and admirers like David Byrne, Shirley Manson, Jeff Tweedy, Rosanne Cash, Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield), Julien Baker, Kevin Morby, Allison Russell and Margo Price, among others.
“Neko has spent decades crafting smart, articulate vignettes,” says Tweedy in one of the essays.
“It’s always her voice — no matter what song or what instrument is around it — that stays in your memory,” adds Ward. “It takes every song to this beautiful sky-scraping level nobody else can reach.”
Called “one of music’s most wry, distinctive singer-songwriters” by Billboard, Case, 51, has strong ties to Vermont. She lived in Lamoille County farm country for a couple of years as a kid, before buying a house in the Northeast Kingdom in 2007, on a 100-acre former dairy farm. She also owns a building in downtown St. Johnsbury, which formerly housed a breakfast and lunch spot called Cosmic Cup Café, and her own recording space.
“Wild Creatures” is Case’s first album since 2018’s “Hell-On,” released one year after a fire at her Northeast Kingdom homestead destroyed a barn and heavily damaged her home. Case’s most complex and produced album to date, the album stands as one of the most compelling and assured discs in her impressive discography.
The new compilation album takes its title from a song on Case’s Grammy-nominated 2013 album, “The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You.”
The Higher Ground show is the second of two live performances in April before Case kicks off her summer tour in late May.
Case also recently announced her first-ever official streaming performance, “Wild Creatures: Live from the Lung.” Recorded at her home studio, the event takes place at 8:30 p.m. on May 19 for paid subscribers of her weekly Substack newsletter, Entering the Lung.
“Music is so weird because you never arrive where you’re going,” says Case in her press materials. “I’m just trying to be myself as hard as I can.”
Opening the Higher Ground show is Kara Jackson, a 20-year-old singer-songwriter and writer from Oak Park, Illinois. Jackson — who served as the third National Youth Poet Laureate from 2019-2020 and wrote the 2019 book of poetry, “Bloodstone Cowboy” — is touring in advance of her debut album, scheduled for release this fall on September Records.
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.