Celebrated rock band Wilco plays Vermont for the first time in a decade, performing Aug. 24 at Shelburne Museum as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green Series.
The show marks Wilco’s first show in the Green Mountain State since a 2012 concert at the Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, and first at Shelburne Museum since its sole performance on the Green 15 years ago in 2007.
The seminal Chicago-based band performs in support of a new double album, “Cruel Country,” scheduled for release May 27 on the band’s Western Massachusetts-based label, dBpm Records.
The release of the album coincides with the return of the band’s music and arts festival Solid Sound, May 27-29, at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). The three-day affair features multiple headline sets by Wilco, among many other acts, and a live performance of the “Cruel Country” album.
Wilco’s 12th album, “Cruel Country” is the band’s first country album, according to frontman Jeff Tweedy. Though some of Wilco’s early material certainly had elements of country music, “we’ve never been particularly comfortable with accepting that definition of the music we make,” says Tweedy in his self-penned band press materials.
“With this album, though … Wilco is digging in and calling it country,” he says. “Our country. Country music that sounds like us to our ears.”
“Having been around the block a few times, we’re finding it exhilarating to free ourselves within the form and embrace the simple limitation of calling the music we’re making country.”
To that end, the band — Tweedy, John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Mikael Jorgensen, Pat Sansone and Nels Cline — played together in the same room at the Loft, the group’s Chicago studio. The result is a 21-track double album that’s comprised almost entirely of live takes.
“It’s a style of recording that forces a band to surrender control and learn to trust each other, along with each other’s imperfections, musical and otherwise,” says Tweedy, calling “Cruel Country” “an ‘American music’ album about America.”
Two singles from the album have already been released. “Falling Apart (Right Now)” is an upbeat and twangy tune — which “feels like fresh territory for a group 12 records and three decades into its run,” according to the New York Times — while “Tired of Taking it Out on You” is poignant and introspective.
“I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things,” says Tweedy, 54, about the latter. “I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best.”
An unassuming rock standout since forming in 1994, Wilco has garnered increasing acclaim while also becoming more steadfastly independent. After kickstarting the 2000s with one of the most storied and best albums of the decade, “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” (2002), the current lineup started hitting its stride later in the decade with such solid albums as “Sky Blue Sky” in 2007 and the Grammy-nominated “Wilco (The Album)” in 2009.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot,” which Pitchfork called “simply a masterpiece,” seven different special editions of the album are scheduled for release Sept. 16 on the Nonesuch label.
Wilco also performed the album in its entirely last month with two limited runs in New York City and Chicago.
