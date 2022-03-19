Given the program conductor Tania Miller’s has chosen to perform with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, she clearly has a love for music of the Romantic era. Still, she doesn’t neglect the music of today.
“I feel particularly attracted to Romantic repertoire,” she said. “I feel that music is an expression of the human spirit, and that entails the struggles that we have and the challenges we have to somehow surpass — and it includes the moments of joy.
“All of those expressions are found, I feel, very much in the Romantic repertoire, to the extent those of us who are experiencing the music — whether in the audience or performing it as an orchestra — can reflect that music into our own lives and feel connected to the expression, the searching of the composer. And it can impact how we feel and change our lives.”
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at The Flynn in Burlington, Miller, a Canadian, will conduct the VSO as its third candidate for the position of music director. Her program features Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto 3 in D minor, Op. 30, with Stephen Hough; Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39; and “Yatra” by Sri Lankan-born composer Dinuk Wijeratne (b. 1978).
The British-born Hough is one of today’s foremost piano virtuosos. “Seldom do you hear such an explosion of absolute joy at the end of a Seattle Symphony concert,” wrote The Seattle Times. “On Thursday evening, the usually decorous audience leapt out of their seats for a shouting, hooting, whistling ovation the moment piano soloist Stephen Hough and the orchestra struck the final chords of the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3.”
Last year, Jaime Laredo stepped down as music director of the VSO after 20 years at its helm. An international search yielded seven finalists. Akiko Fujimoto conducted this season’s opener in October, and Peter Askim led the three VSO Holiday Pops concerts in December.
In 2003, Miller became the youngest conductor of a major Canadian orchestra at 33, when she became music director of the Victoria (Canada) Symphony, a post she held for 14 years. Prior to that, she was assistant conductor and then associate conductor of the Vancouver Symphony.
Currently music director emerita of the Victoria Symphony, Miller has been guest-conducting some of the continent’s top orchestras. Among them are the National Arts Centre Orchestra (Ottawa), Orchestre Métropolitain du Grand Montréal, Toronto Symphony and Hartford Symphony. This season, she is conducting in South Korea, and debuting with the Calgary Opera — and, of course, with the VSO.
“For me, programming is about bringing together a sense of something that connects but also something that explores,” Miller said by phone. “The music always has to have some sort of bridge within itself — the music within a program somehow has to connect in specific ways.
“And yet, I feel that every live orchestra experience is a journey for us to the extent we go somewhere,” she said. “That sometimes means being exposed to new voices and sounds and ideas. Those experiences impact how we listen to the past and changes us as to how we hear and perceive things.”
Hough’s performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 was planned by the VSO, and Miller programmed the rest of the concert around that.
“Rachmaninoff is this beautiful, soaring piece of music that explores so many gorgeous melodies, feelings and expressions. It’s so lovely to be performing it, and also to be performing it with Stephen Hough,” Miller said.
Her description of the music of the Finnish Jean Sibelius (1865-1957) was particularly insightful.
“I feel that Sibelius has this way of taking melody and ideas and fracturing them, giving us moments of melodic material that are almost earth-shattering in how beautiful they are — and yet, painting more of a struggle, giving us more sense of conflict and shadow in relationship to those beautiful moments.
“And Sibelius also connects us to the lonely side of ourselves, that sense of humanity inside the bigger picture, the bigger universe,” Miller said. “So Sibelius and Rachmaninoff connect, in my mind, in beautiful ways.”
Miller selected the music of the Ottawa-based Wijeratne to open the concert.
“Dinuk’s piece ‘Yatra’ means ‘spiritual journey.’ In his own words, ‘it’s a celebration the energy of diverse people,’” she said. “It’s a fanfare. It’s a very short work, but it’s a celebratory piece to open up our time together. That celebration of joyfulness is really felt in this music.”
For Miller, the music of today is important — not just for what it is, but what it will do.
“When we thoughtfully program music of our time, it is music speaking about our culture,” she said. “When we program contemporary music, it changes how we feel and experience all music. I feel that music is truly trying to connect experience of how music can change them and enhance their lives.”
Miller didn’t originally plan to become a conductor. It just sort of happened — pretty quickly.
“I grew up in a small town, Foam Lake, Saskatchewan, very rural,” she said. “The lady who taught me piano had to travel half an hour to get to our little town. What I feel privileged about was that there was a love of music. Many, many kids took music lessons. There were band programs, music programs in the schools, all, of the things that enable a young person to have that access to music. It’s something I’m passionate about for all kids.”
When Miller started out, she saw herself becoming a professional pianist or pipe organist, the two instruments she played.
“When I was (at the University of Saskatchewan), studying piano performance and music education, I had a pipe organ teacher who left the university and gave me her job. It was the first job I really had. I was 19.”
The choir director left at the same time too — and Miller was handed another job.
“That was the first taste for me of what conducting was,” she said. “As I was at the university taking conducting courses, etc., it was a discovery of something I was passionate about but didn’t realize until I was able to experiences these opportunities.”
Eventually Miller took conducting courses in the summer and became very passionate about it.
“As many people do, you start your conductor’s training at the master’s level, and that’s what I did,” she said. “I was very privileged to be accepted into the University of Michigan for my master’s degree and then my doctoral degree in conducting.
“And I feel like in those five years, I transformed to the beginning stages of being a conductor,” Miller said. “My first job was assistant conductor of the Vancouver Symphony. I also started at the Carmel Bach Festival at the time.”
Miller found out about the VSO music director job in an unexpected way.
“I had the great opportunity of working with the concertmaster of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Katherine Winterstein, when I was guest conductor with the Rhode Island Philharmonic (where Winterstein is associate concertmaster),” she said. “She invited me to apply.”
It was an easy decision.
“I know that Jaime Laredo is an incredible musician and he has been leading this orchestra for many years,” Miller said. “So not having met the VSO yet, I’m looking forward to them. I’m looking forward to working with people who love music.”
