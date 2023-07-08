In 1989, 15-year-old Heidi Schreck traveled the country giving speeches at American Legion halls, libraries, churches and such, about what the United States Constitution meant to her, in order to win money for college.

Schreck turned her experiences into a play that premiered in 2017 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California, moving to Off-Broadway New York in 2018, then to Broadway in 2019. Schreck played herself throughout.

