WESTON — Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director of Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, announced the debut of Weston Writers, the flagship project of Weston’s “Reimagined 2020 Season,” this week.
This new works initiative builds on Weston’s long history of supporting playwrights and musical theater writers through retreats, workshops, the annual Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award and world premieres on the Weston stages (“Pregnancy Pact,” “Saint-Ex,” “Analog & Vinyl”).
“Over the past decade Weston has developed a nationally recognized New Works Program grounded in the belief that the voice of the author is central to shaping our cultural conversations locally and nationally,” Gellert said. “We believe that when we nurture new writing, we nurture new points of view and foster deeper connections within our community and with the world beyond.
To inaugurate the next era of new works development, Weston is introducing a series of projects beginning this summer. Featured Weston Writers projects premiering in summer 2020 include:
— “One Room” explores the events of this year by looking at our homes as spaces of possibility and creativity. In May, Weston commissioned 15 of America’s leading playwrights to create five-minute, one-person plays that respond to the present moment and explore the questions: What makes a home? What stories might be hiding in its ordinary rooms?” Writers will be joined by actors and directors from across the country and each play will be recorded to premiere online Aug. 7.
— “Songs for Today” invites Weston’s family of musical theater writers to talk to us in song about the stories they want to tell today. Composers who have previously been with us in Weston will create and record original songs that capture this unprecedented moment when we are all invited to care and connect in new, unique ways. “Songs for Today” will be an ongoing series commencing later this summer.
— “Postcard Plays” is a multi-media exploration of story and form. Commissioned writers will receive a picture-postcard of a rural American image and be asked to respond with a play script that fits within the card’s 4-inch by 6-inch structure. The postcards feature photography by Skye Chalmers from his collection “Sending Milk.” The resulting plays will be performed at the theater once it is possible to open, and the postcards will be available for purchase. “Postcard Plays” will premiere this fall.
— Additionally, Weston Playhouse will present “Beyond the Fourth Wall,” a smart and entertaining educational series featuring interviews, discussions, and special guest appearances. Join Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert and some of the industry’s leading writers, performers, and directors, right from the comfort of your home. As soon as it is possible to gather at the theater again, this program will be offered in person, as well as continuing online.
The box office at the Weston Playhouse remains closed for the summer, but staff members will return voicemails left on the Box Office line at 802-824-5288. Visit www.westonplayhouse.org to purchase gift cards for future Weston events. These events are free.
