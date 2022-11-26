Familiar and fresh faces will grace the stage for two Christmas specials coming up at Weston Theater Company, holding to its tradition of “Celebrating the Classics, Nurturing the New,” and the sense of community that tent builds.

Weston is presenting two special productions starting with “A Weston Winter Cabaret.” Back for its fifth year with seven former Young Company members and music direction by Weston alum and Cabaret veteran Jake Turski, performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Walker Farm, filled with seasonal music and comedy to get you into the holiday spirit.

