Town Hall Theater is presenting “We’re All at a Party Called Life on Earth!” an art installation celebrating humanity, harmony, and diversity by Fran Bull and Robert Black, in its Jackson Gallery Dec. 9 to Feb. 18. The opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, is open to all.

The gallery will be transformed into a carnival of color to warm the winter months. Bull and Black collaborate under the name Frobertan. Bull, an artist and writer, and Black, architect and artist, share a vision for expressing the message of peace, harmony and creativity.

