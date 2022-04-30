The Irish band We Banjo 3 makes its second visit to Barre Opera House for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, concert that was postponed from January. We last saw the Galway-based quartet in March 2017 and were impressed with their energy, musicianship and creative approach to Irish and American music.
Don’t be put off by “Banjo 3,” these musicians play a variety of stringed instruments: fiddle, mandolin, guitar and yes, banjo. There are enough jokes about banjos to fill a substantial book. And normally if you tell someone that a band with three banjo players is coming to town, they might look at you with a hint of derision or head for the hills. But these musicians should be embraced for their unique approach to Irish music.
More than 10 years of recording, beginning with 2012’s debut album “Roots of The Banjo Tree,” which garnered the band the Irish Times’ “Traditional Music Album of the Year” award. We Banjo 3 has shown that it has its roots firmly planted on both sides of the Atlantic. They are fine interpreters of Irish music and, also, excellent players of Appalachian and bluegrass-inflected music.
The band’s sixth CD, “Roots to Rise Live” in 2019, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart. Songlines Magazine reviewed saying, “… this album by Celtgrass pioneers We Banjo 3 scorches its way through a roller coaster set colliding their native Galway heritage with liberal helpings of blistering bluegrass and a telling nod to pop music.” WB3 made history as the only Irish band to hold two Top-five chart positions simultaneously.
WB3’s recordings show a band that can seamlessly join the shared and varied traditions of Americana, bluegrass and Celtic music adding their own pop-sensible song craft to the mix.
What you’ll hear in the concert is a lot of banjo playing, but it’s not a riot of banjos or a gaggle, or any other banjo annoyance. The banjo here, the tenor variety, which is a four-string instrument played with a pick, is a melodic driving force.
What we hear are traditional sets comprised of Irish and Appalachian melodies. The band has successfully intertwined the traditions of one ethnic group, the Irish, which developed on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean and made this the vehicle for a very successful musical approach. The Chieftains used this approach on their early 2000s album “Down the Old Plank Road,” but that was a onetime trial. We Banjo 3 incorporates American music in its core sound.
If pressed for a more definitive description we might describe We Banjo 3 as taking a large pinch of Irish tradition, mixed with a similar portion of American heritage, poured with a large slice of innovation, then blend in strong tinges of Appalachian legacy, while adding some dazzling musical talent and dexterity. Describe the style as “Irish bluegrass” or perhaps “Celtgrass.”
We Banjo3 includes two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley. These relatively young performers have already built up a list of awards and appearances that are impressive.
Enda Scahill has recorded with Grammy-winner Ricky Skaggs, guested with The Chieftains, toured with Frankie Gavin, The Brock McGuire Band and Stockton’s Wing. He’s a banjo wizard, a leading author on Irish banjo techniques and has recorded a groundbreaking solo album “Pick It Up,” Irish Times’ album of the year, and “Humdinger” with Paul Brock, and “Green Grass Blue Grass” with The Brock McGuire Band in Nashville.
Enda’s brother Fergal is a multi-instrumentalist and one of the most renowned fiddlers in Irish music. He has performed and recorded with Kevin Crawford, Martin O’Connor, The Brock McGuire Band, Michael Rooney & June McCormack, The David Munnelly Band, Ragus, Celtic Legends, Monto & Stockton’s Wing.
Martin Howley is a seven-time All-Ireland Banjo Champion. He was the first Irish banjo player to play at the Grand Ol’ Opry in Nashville. He has toured with The Brock McGuire Band and performed extensively across Europe and the United States.
David Howley is the band’s lead singer and multi-instrumentalist. He plays banjo, guitar and mandolin and provides We Banjo 3 with its rhythm section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.