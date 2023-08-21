TUNDI Review

Productions of Wagner’s “Die Walküre” and “Siegfried,” second and third operas in “The Ring,” are being presented at TUNDI’s third Wagner in Vermont Festival at Brattleboro’s Latchis Theatre Aug. 18-24. Here, Musical Director Hugh Keelan conducts “Tristan und Isolde” in 2019.

TUNDI Productions’ Wagner in Vermont Festival opened with a powerful production of “Die Walküre” Friday at Brattleboro’s Latchis Theatre, one that was not only musically excellent but dramatically deeply affecting.

Soprano Katherine Saik DeLugan and tenor Alan Schneider as Sieglinde and Siegmund nearly brought the house down with their Act I love scene, while soprano Jenna Rae as Brünhilde broke her father’s heart, as well as the audience’s in the finale.

