Conductor Julian Pellicano took the programming of the 2020 Vermont Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival Tour “Celebrate!” particularly serious for a couple of reasons. First, it’s the first statewide VSO summer tour after a two-year hiatus as consequence of COVID.
“It’s surrounding the Fourth of July — it’s all American music,” he said recently by phone from his Winnipeg home.
“It’s designed for everyone to come, families, people who are new to orchestra music, people who have been coming to the Vermont Symphony for years and years — it casts a very wide net.”
And secondly, Pellicano is auditioning for the position of VSO music director, the third of seven finalists, after Jaime Laredo retired last season after 20 years in the position.
Pellicano and the VSO will take their festive program to six outdoor locations around the state: South Pomfret on Friday, Manchester on July 2, Grafton on July 3, Shelburne on July 4, East Burke on July 8 and Stowe on July 9. Concerts are set to begin at 7:30 p.m., with grounds open for picnicking at 5:30 p.m., closing with a festive light show in lieu of fireworks (except in Grafton where there will be real fireworks)
Currently principal conductor of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and associate conductor of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Pellicano has created a diverse and unique program to celebrate the national holiday.
“It was important for me to program a few classic masterful American composers,” Pellicano said. “So, John Williams is there. I certainly consider him one even though he’s primarily working in film music. You can’t deny the craft and skill of John Williams.”
He will be represented by his “Liberty Fanfare,” and the Overture to “West Side Story” comes from Leonard Bernstein.
“Aaron Copland is represented with two parts of ‘Rodeo,’ ‘Buckaroo Holiday’ and ‘Corral Nocturne,’ a ballet I recently conducted,” Pellicano said. “Morton Gould is represented. His ‘American Salute’ is a very magical set of variations, with extraordinarily bright instrumentation.”
VSO principal trombonist Matt Wright is featured in the first movement of Eric Ewazen’s Trombone Concerto No. 1. (Ewazen was a member of Vermont’s Craftsbury Chamber Players.)
“And then we have some other composers less well-known,” Pellicano said. “One is Quinn Mason, a young composer whose music is being performed quite a lot these days. We’re performing the first movement of his ‘Joyful Trilogy,’ called ‘Running.’ It’s just joyful music.”
African American composer Florence Price (1887-1953), currently enjoying renewed interest, is represented by “Nimble Feet” and “Tropical Noon” from her “Dances in the Canebreak,” and Nancy Bloomer Deussen by her stately “American Hymn.”
And there are more traditional classics as well.
“The finale of Rossini’s “William Tell” Overture will end our concert,”Pellicano said, “and, of course, a piece I really like — I think it’s fun, “Light Cavalry” of Franz von Suppé.”
“There’s something to be said for light music,” Pellicano said. “A program like this takes much longer to put together than a typical classroom because there are many pieces at play here.”
Pellicano’s musical background, in fact, is very broad. He performed as a self-taught percussionist, timpanist, drummer and accordionist, in styles ranging from folk music to blues and jazz, rock and punk, as well as more traditional ensembles and orchestras. He has led fully staged operas, including “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Rinaldo,” “The Medium,” “La Cenerentola,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” Kurt Weill’s “Mahagonny Songspiel,” Nancy Van de Vate’s “Where the Cross is Made and In the Shadow of the Glen,” as well as fully orchestrated productions of “South Pacific,” “Guys and Dolls” and “A Chorus Line.”
As an interpreter of contemporary works, Pellicano has been an artist in residence at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival since 2008, where he conducts the Norfolk Contemporary Ensemble to workshop, premiere and record newly composed music each year.
Clearly, Pellicano is no specialist.
“For conductors in the 21st century, it’s really hard to specify particular musical passions,” Pellicano said. “I know how I like to make music. I know that we are asked to conduct music from a very wide period of time, and I try not to think, ‘I conduct every type of music but what I really love is this kind of music.’ I try to find the musicality in everything.”
Pellicano credits his approach to one of his mentors, composer Joan Panetti, who taught at the Yale School of Music.
“The crux of this very interesting teaching was that we always have to find in great music works, how the music is composed, what it’s saying, but most importantly, how do we feel when we hear it?”
“I’ve done a lot of work with living composers, especially young composers, and I really believe you can learn a lot about composers of the past studying composers of the present,” Pellicano said. “I think that composers generally have the same motivations.
“That’s my passion, getting to the essence of the piece, regardless of the time period,” Pellicano said. “What is it trying to say? What was it trying to say to us back then? What does it say to us today? And how should it make us feel?”
Pellicano was only able get to know the VSO online.
“I know that the musicians are at an extraordinarily high level,” Pellicano said. “I think it says something about an orchestra when people are willing to come from Boston, come from New York, come from all different parts of New England to play in an ensemble, and not just play in an ensemble from time to time, but play in an ensemble for a long time. For me, that’s a great indicator of an orchestra that has excellent morale, an excellent vision and great music making.”
