Jukebox, the highly successful informal, intimate program mixing the music of today with beloved classics, from J.S. Bach to Talking Heads, will open the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s abbreviated and virtual 2020-21 season. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Jukebox will be live-streamed from its home, the Burlington nightclub ArtsRiot.
“Jukebox is a way to experience music in a comfortable setting, you might not otherwise have a chance to,” explained composer Matt LaRocca, the program’s founding host.
“We play a lot of new works by new composers, but we also play a lot of tried and true standbys,” LaRocca said. “Having them juxtaposed next to one another allows us to experience them each in a different way. It’s more music than it is classical music.”
Jukebox has been a huge success since its inception, created by Ben Cadwallader, then VSO executive
“It’s been great!” La Rocca said. “Over the last four seasons, we sell out every show. We’ve been able to expand it and take it to different parts of the state. We got to Rutland and draw a crowd there, to Weston, and up into the Northeast Kingdom, St. Johnsbury. The response from both the audience and the musicians who play it has been fantastic.”
LaRocca is a composer, performer and educator who you are just as likely to find playing with a band in a dive bar as conducting an orchestra. He is artistic director of the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra and the executive director of Music-COMP, a composition program for grammar school students. At the VSO, he is the chairman of Creative Projects and curator of Jukebox.
Although there are frequently supplemental musicians, Jukebox’s core is a quartet of top VSO players — violinists Letitia Quante and Brooke Quiggins, violist Stefanie Taylor and cellist John Dunlop.
“The four of them together are such great musicians,” LaRocca said. “It’s been amazing to watch them grow and really play like a singular unit — not just four people getting together.”
In fact, the four worked so well together that they formed a formal string quartet. The Arka Quartet now performs its own concerts outside the sphere of Jukebox and the VSO.
Innovative programming is the key to Jukebox, and LaRocca has embraced current events in choosing works — including Black Lives Matter, women’s rights and the general election — for the quartet to play Oct. 17.
“All of the music has ties to politics and the pandemic, some direct, some a little less direct,” La Rocca said. “Jukebox is the arm of the VSO that has always had a fair representation of female composers and composers of color. And on this program we have Carlos Simon and Jordyn Davis who are composers of color. We’ve always focused on diverse composers and that, if anything, will be amplified this coming year.”
Women composers Elena Kats-Chernin and Dame Ethel Smyth join Talking Heads in today’s music. Traditional composers include J.S. Bach (Sarabande in D minor for solo violin), Beethoven (opening Andante con moto from the “Razumovsky” String Quartet, Op. 59, No. 3) and Dmitri Shostakovich (third movement of String Quartet No. 7).
Jukebox’s return to ArtsRiot presented two major problems. Firstly, the club is closed and, second, it is under renovation. And the club recently got a new owner.
“We had a great meeting with Alan Newman about this,” La Rocca said. “Alan has been great. It feels like that is our home base. We’ve had a fantastic relationship with ArtsRiot for the past four years.”
A second Jukebox is scheduled for Jan. 16, but the hope is to schedule more for the remainder of the season.
“Our goal is to be there throughout the course of the year,” LaRocca said, adding, “For me, the best thing about doing these shows is creating these programs and working with these great musicians.
