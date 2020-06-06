JOHNSON — During the month of April, Vermont Studio Center held an open call Broadside 2020 competition, of a limited print run series of 2-D or digital work combining text and visual art on a single sheet.
Artists and writers from throughout the United States and internationally were invited to submit either solo or group entries with at least one VSC alumni participant in each group. Multidisciplinary collaboration between VSC alumni visual artists and writers was encouraged. The parameters were to “pair text with visual art that creates a striking dialogue or contrast between the two.”
Vermont winners were Karen Cygnarowicz (with Whalen Polikoff) for “Solstice”; Kylie Gellatly for “Fever Poem: a section through the catastrophe”; and Teresa Celemin (with Tarah Knaresboro) for “Crooked” and “Sweet Me.”
By definition a broadside is a large sheet of paper printed on one side only. In the past, broadsides were used as posters announcing events or proclamations, or commentary in the form of ballads, or simple advertisements.
The competition inspired 91 entries by 113 artists and writers, including VSC alumni ages 73 to 27, from residency session years 1992 to February 2020, living across the country and around the world; several submissions were from Vermonters. The original intent was to select 12 broadsides; however, the number of high-quality submissions led the jurors to select 18 exceptional broadsides.
“What I love most about VSC is the way this place fosters community and connections between all types of creative people,” said Sarah Audsley, VSC writing program coordinator. “Launching the Broadside 2020 competition was a way for us to invite collaboration between our talented visual artists and writers. The selection of winning broadsides is an impressive, diverse demonstration of the range of artistic talent that comes through VSC every month. It was a privilege, and a real pleasure ... to offer this new avenue for our alumni community to create and share their work.”
Future opportunities to be featured in the galleries at Vermont Studio Center can be found at the “Open Calls” section of www.vermontstudiocenter.org
