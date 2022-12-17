Lying in a hospital just after Christmas last year, barely hanging on after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure, Kyle Thompson — aka veteran Burlington rapper and DJ Fattie B. — received “a message from the universe.” The result of that message is a massively ambitious new collaboration album featuring an all-star cast of area producers, emcees, DJs and musicians.
The message came via Facebook Messenger, from the mother of then 13-year-old Reese Payea. Both had met Thompson at a 2018 reunion show at Burlington’s Waterfront Park by Belizbeha, the popular 1990s acid-jazz collective that he raps in. Reese, who is a cardiac patient at Boston Children’s Hospital, wanted to let Thompson know that he was thinking of him after hearing about Thompson’s condition.
The sentiment hit Thompson “like a ton of bricks,” he says in a press release. Vowing to live life to the fullest, Thompson resolved to complete an unfinished idea for a project, a collaborative album featuring local producers providing beats for some of Thompson’s live music cohorts over the past three decades.
“Gumbo,” released last month, is an eclectic masterpiece of an album that takes its name from the classic Louisiana melting pot stew. The sprawling 25-song, 90-minute set is an inspired, emotionally powerful and sonically pleasing album that stands as one of the best and most ambitious recordings to come out of Vermont in decades.
Feel-good banger “Ooh Ooh” gets the proceedings started in style with old-school funk driving impressive vocal work by singer Craig Mitchell and rappers Fattie B. and Mr. Burns over sax by Dave Grippo.
“New Day,” which has an anthemic James Bond-like theme song vibe, features urgent and soaring vocals by standout Burlington-based singer Nicole Nelson (Dwight + Nicole) along with vocals by Fattie and Wombaticus Rex, aka Justin Boland.
“Kiss the Trees” is a jazzy centerpiece song featuring Trey Anastasio Band trumpeter and singer (and Northeast Kingdom native) Jennifer Hartswick, who delivers breezy and mesmerizing vocals in addition to textured trumpet playing.
The bluesy and soulful “Good Heart Money,” which features Reese himself on drums, is another album highlight featuring Burlington guitarist and singer Bob Wagner with poignant, self-autobiographical verses by Fattie B.
“Late 1 Night (In Burlington)” is an instant Queen City classic — Thompson calls it a “dope ode to Church Street in our heyday” — with vocals by Pro (The Aztext), aka Brian McVey, and Fattie and choice cuts by DJ Kanga.
Other standout songs include the dub groove of “Rock Steady” (with sultry vocals by Miriam Bernardo) and the extended groove magic of “Crazy If You Think We Ain’t.” The latter is an unearthed gem of a late-night Belizbeha instrumental jam (with trumpeter Kenyatta Beasely) in a New York City studio circa 1996, over which Thompson and the band dubbed in vocals to great effect.
And the album closer, “Look Where You Been,” is a stunning, gorgeously subdued song by singer and guitarist Dwight Ritcher (Dwight + Nicole) — who had been holding onto the deeply personal song for over 20 years but never did anything with it.
“When we recorded that song,” said Thompson in a Tuesday phone interview, “it was just me, him and (producer) Urian Hackney in the studio, and all three of us were crying so hard. You could feel him letting that out. It was powerful, for sure.”
‘The message of the album’
Thompson said he’s been receiving beats for the past seven or eight years from Burlington area “bedroom producers,” who would ask him to perform on them.
“I love the beats, but I can’t see myself competing in this modern music world,” he said. “I had my day and it’s past.”
In addition to being in Belizbeha, the Bristol native, 52, was best known in the 2000s as a skillful emcee with talented Burlington trio Eye Oh You, and for his impressive series of “Hop” compilation CDs that featured the sounds of the regional underground.
But when he got the message from Reese, Thompson decided to go back through all the beat folders. Discovering beats that he loved, he would have a vocalist or musician in mind to create a song based on the beat.
He also sent them “the message of the album,” which he described as “the universe sends us signals, we kind of ignore them because we’re busy or we don’t hear them or see them.”
“But when we do get one and it changes your path for the right way and it changes you,” he added, “that’s what this album is about.”
“Almost everybody I talked to was, like, ‘Man, I either am going through that right now or I just went through it,” said Thompson. “So, that’s why a lot of it resonated.”
Going into the project, Thompson said he was thinking 8-10 songs and around 10-15 artists. “And then the more the word got out from people that it was happening,” he said, “they were, like, ‘Man, Burlington hasn’t had this collaborative type of album in a while.’ And they loved the message behind it, and they loved the music that I was sending them.”
Thompson likens the record to the late rapper Guru’s “Jazzmatazz” series in the 1990s and 2000s, “where I host it but I’m not the main focus,” he said. “On most of it, I’m a small part of the song. And I love that. That’s exactly what I wanted.”
‘It would just flow out of me’
At the outset of the project, Thompson questioned whether he would have enough meaningful lyrics to make a record. But “I never struggled to write one word,” he said. “Every time I would hear what the vocalist did with the chorus, I would sit down and I would write my verse in one take in about 10 minutes.”
“It would just flow out of me,” he added. “And it was because of what they were bringing to the beat.”
Of all his myriad musical projects, Thompson said “Gumbo” is the one he’s most proud of. “This is the best music I’ve ever made, hands down,” he said. “And I said going into this that I wasn’t going to make music again unless it’s gonna be the best I’m gonna do.”
Thompson had planned to celebrate the release of “Gumbo” in late November but had to postpone after doctors advised that he rest for several weeks. The release party will now be held Feb. 11 at The Double E in Essex Junction.
He’s still “dealing with some unknown health stuff” related to his heart,” he said. “But trying to keep my head up and remind myself that there’s people in the world that have much bigger problems than what I’m dealing with.”
“Hopefully, I’m here for a long time,” said Thompson. “I have no idea. And that’s even more reason to just live every day, because you have no idea what’s around the corner.”
“This record has been so amazing,” he added. “I knew I liked it … but I had no idea the response that I was going to get from everybody’s who’s listened to it.”
In addition to the music, Thompson said the messages within are also resonating with people.
“When I get a private message from someone who’s, like, ‘Hey, this song about losing someone just helped me through a tough day,’ that’s really why you make music, to connect with people on that kind of level.”
“I knew I was going to open my soul for this, but I didn’t realize people were going to respond back as much as I gave out.”
“Gumbo” is available on all streaming platforms.
