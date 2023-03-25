A solitary woman in a green dress waves a tattered banner, looking upward as white doves fly out from it. Behind her, distant figures stand in the smoke and flame filled background, even igniting more conflagrations, in Ann Young’s oil painting, “The Last Best Hope.”
Alongside “The Last Best Hope” in Studio Place Arts’ Main Street window in Barre, stands a bronze art nouveau style tabletop model of Frédéric August Bartholdi’s, “The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World” — the monument dedicated in New York Harbor in 1886 with the goddess holding her torch high and stepping from broken shackles, commemorating the recent abolition of slavery in the United States. Look closely at the 1890s bronze in the window — through time and mishap, her torch and part of her arm are missing, the rays of her crown have partly melted into stubs.
The pairing of Young’s paintings and bronze Liberty introduce “Beacon of Light,” a social commentary exhibition that opened at SPA in Barre this week.
“Beacon of Light,” in SPA’s Main Floor Gallery, features artwork of 20 artists exploring current issues. In powerful, eloquent and deeply moving pieces, artists consider gun violence, suppression of reproductive rights, racial injustice, immigration, environmental degradation and more.
In SPA’s Third Floor Gallery, “Queer Visions” presents work by Vermont LGBTQ+ Artists — Alison Bechdel, Larry Bowling, Caleb Cole, PJ Desrochers and Xavier McFarlin. SPA’s Second Floor Gallery considers this time of year in “Mud Season in Fiber and Photos” with artworks by Nancy Banks and Rosalind Daniels. In the tiny Quick Change Gallery are “Running Circles” by visiting artist Riviere.
“Beacon of Light” continues Studio Place Arts’s long established practice of presenting social commentary exhibitions. “Fault Lines” in spring 2019 considered issues including political divides. “Them, Us and You” in 2016 filled all three floors of SPA with thought provoking work by Vermont and international artists considering disparate perspectives including issues of “us” versus “them,” poverty, ageism and bullying.
Artworks in “Beacon of Light” speak to this moment in time and invite reflection about how that light is faring.
Sue Higby, executive director of SPA and curator of the exhibition, said, “The work created by artists in the show is as masterfully done as it is moving. I invite people to visit and digest and participate in these shows over time.”
Higby noted the importance of bringing up difficult and even painful subjects in art institutions.
“You can heal through the discussions and the motivations you might experience through attending a show of that type,” Higby said.
Most of the artists’ in “Beacon of Light,” all in “Queer Visions,” and both in “Mud Season” have artist’s statements offering background on themselves and their exhibited artwork. Reading their statements offers even more depth to the already rich experiences of the shows.
Two deeply moving multi-media pieces by Bill Ramage, of Rutland, “Jesus Loves Me” and “Pavane for a Lost Prince,” are from his 2022 “Jasper Johns Installation.”
The installation, Ramage explains in his artist’s statement, “is about the seismic cultural shift that happened during the mid-1950s. But because the installation involves a symbol that I have pledged allegiance to since I was 5 years old, I can’t help but feel the pain of our ‘Great Experiment’ being so unwell.”
In “Jesus Loves Me,” the image of the flag recedes in three attached panels. Ramage’s stripes and stars are not flat color but with have complexity of marks and texture. On the surfaces between the flag planes are photographs of children killed in school shootings. A small figure stands on the outer tier of the piece, hands together, gazing in.
The title “Jesus Loves Me,” Ramage explains, is from a poem, later song, written in an 1860 novel to comfort a dying child.
Three tiers of spatter painted stripes hang down in front of a large photograph in Ramage’s “Pavane for a Dead Prince.” You need to move to get glimpses of the black-and-white image — or get up close and see from the side — grieving parents holding a photograph of their beautiful son.
In the mosaic “George Floyd” by Mary Tapogna, of Lyndonville, we see Floyd’s face and his imploring words, “I can’t breathe. Mama.” With Tapogna’s exquisite use of fragments of tile, glass and other materials, a bit of light illuminates his face, a butterfly and other snippets of life accompany him. A halo seems to radiate around the work — shards of mirror on the panel’s sides reflect light onto the wall behind him.
“Caged Again” and “Eroded Boundaries,” watercolor, graphite and stitching on paper by Elizabeth Fram, of Waterbury Center, speak to the loss of women’s reproductive rights. An older woman, with white hair and the look of wisdom, peers out with consternation in “Caged Again.” Her face is framed in a house shape. Vertical stitched lines in front of and behind imprison her.
In SPA’s Second Floor Gallery, Banks’ photographs and Daniels’ textiles in “Mud Season in Fiber and Photos,” take viewers to spring’s transition in Vermont. Their works remind us of some of the unexpected beauty of thawing ground, vernal ponds and quiet emergence of buds and sprouts.
“Queer Visions” in the Third Floor Gallery features an exceptional selection of work by six LGBTQ+ artists. Curated by Bowling and Janet van Fleet, the show beautifully packs a lot into this compact space, with multiple works by each artist and reflective artists’ statements.
A short text by Bowling, “Art and Queer Identity” introduces the exhibition and discusses reclaiming of “Queer” term by the LGBTQ+ community.
In Cole’s “Odd One Out” series, in vintage group photographs — school groups, family get togethers, factory and office groups — Cole has digitally erased all but one individual. That one stands alone, isolated from the others, but also inviting us to think just about them
Bechdel’s 1980 “Self Portrait,” a collage assignment is a series of consecutive panels — a visual memoir that foretells her enduring memoir and graphic focus.
