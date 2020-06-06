The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is taking a cue from the music it celebrates, improvising to provide a virtual soiree featuring video broadcasts from past festivals.
Organizers have dubbed it the Burlington ReDiscover Jazz Festival, which started Thursday and runs until Sunday, June 14. Broadcast performances are from the stellar Flynn Space series at the 2015 and 2016 festivals, which were recorded — along with artist interviews — for a weekly TV series called “Discover Jazz on Vermont PBS.”
The ReDiscover Jazz Fest also features six nights of VPR’s “Friday Night Jazz,” with host Ray Vega spinning tunes from artists who have appeared at the fest over the past 37 years. And daily food and drink specials from Burlington restaurants and businesses that have supported the fest during the years.
Aaron Goldberg Trio (June 6)Called “a post-bop pianist of exemplary taste and range” by the New York Times, Boston-area native Aaron Goldberg performs with his trio — which All About Jazz called “possibly the best ensemble performance” of the 2015 festival.
Aaron Goldberg Trio’s 2015 performance will be broadcast at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 6, on Vt. PBS.
Mimi Jones Band (June 6)A longtime member of saxophonist Tia Fuller’s all-female quartet, New York City bassist and vocalist Mimi Jones performs with her own quartet on her first tour as a bandleader.
Mimi Jones Band’s 2015 performance will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
Wadada Leo Smith’s Golden Quartet (June 6-7)An ambitious composer and lyrical trumpeter, singular artist Wadada Leo Smith was one of three finalists for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Music for his 2012 album, “Ten Freedom Summers,” a four-disc suite inspired by the civil rights movement.
Wadada Leo Smith’s Golden Quartet 2015 performance will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6, on Vt PBS and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Colin Stetson and Sarah Neufield Duo (June 6-7)The Montreal duo of saxophonist extraordinaire Colin Stetson and virtuoso violinist Sarah Neufeld — both members of celebrated indie-rock band Arcade Fire — perform in support of their debut album, “Never Were the Way She Was,” recorded live at their farmhouse attic studio in rural Vermont.
Colin Stetson and Sarah Neufield Duo’s 2015 performance will be broadcast at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 6, on Vt. PBS and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Melissa Aldana & Crash Trio (June 7-8)Chilean tenor saxophonist Melissa Aldana is the first female instrumentalist and first South American ever to win the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition.
Melissa Aldana & Crash Trio’s 2015 performance will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, on Vt. PBS and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8.
Christian McBride Trio (June 8-9)Master bassist Christian McBride performs with his trio of pianist Christian Sands and drummer Ulysses Owens, Jr. The six-time Grammy Award winner served as artist-in-residence during the 2015 festival, which is chronicled in the 2016 documentary film, “Ambassador Brother Mister,” by Burlington filmmaker Bill Simmon.
Christian McBride Trio’s 2015 performance will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Monday, June 8, on Vt. PBS and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Joe Locke’s Love Is a Pendulum (June 9-10)Called “one of the most strikingly gifted vibraphonists” by the All Music Guide, Locke performs with his quartet in support of a new album, “Love Is a Pendulum.”
Joe Locke’s Love Is a Pendulum 2015 performance will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, on Vt. PBS and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Ingrid Jensen Quintet (June 10-11)Called “one of the most-gifted hard bop trumpeters of her generation” by the All Music Guide, the Canadian-born Ingrid Jensen performs with a quintet that includes her sister, standout Montreal-based saxophonist Christine Jensen.
Ingrid Jensen Quintet’s 2016 performance will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, on Vt. PBS and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11.
Marcus Roberts Trio (June 11-13)Renowned pianist Marcus Roberts, blind since age 5, performs with a talented trio that includes drummer Jason Marsalis and bassist Rodney Jordan.
Marcus Roberts Trio’s 2016 performance will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, and 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, on Vt. PBS, and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. Friday, June 12.
Jacob Garchik: Ye Olde (June 12-13)One of the more intriguing artists on the New York City scene, Jacob Garchik is a trombonist and composer who has worked with the likes of Laurie Anderson, Natalie Merchant and the Kronos Quartet in addition to creating compelling albums of his own.
Jacob Garchik: Ye Olde’s 2016 performance will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, on Vt. PBS and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
The Rodriguez Brothers (June 13-14)A working unit since 2002, the Rodriguez Brothers — trumpeter Michael Rodriguez and pianist Robert Rodriguez — perform with Cuban traps drummer Ludwig Afonso, Columbian-born percussionist Samuel Torres, and bassist Zach Brown.
The Rodriguez Brothers’ 2016 performance will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, on Vt. PBS and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 14.
Jimmy Greene Quartet (June 13-14)Jimmy Greene is a saxophonist and gospel musician who is perhaps best known for his Grammy-nominated 2014 album, “Beautiful Life.” The album is a tribute to his daughter, Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, who was 6 years old when she was murdered in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.
Jimmy Greene Quartet’s 2016 performance will be broadcast at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13, on VT PBS and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 14.
Jenny Scheinman and Myra Melford Duo (June 14)Jenny Scheinman is an accomplished violinist and singer-songwriter who has worked with the likes of Norah Jones, Lucinda Williams and Bruce Cockburn while distinguishing herself as a distinctive solo artist. Myra Melford is a “fearless pianist,” according to the New York Times, while All About Jazz said her “intrepid virtuosity is consistently breathtaking.”
Jenny Scheinman and Myra Melford Duo’s 2016 performance will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, on Vt. PBS and live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14.
