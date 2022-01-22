Update: Scrag Mountain Music has canceled both in-person concerts due to COVID concerns. However, Wednesday's open rehearsal on Zoom, and the live-streaming of the Jan. 29 concert will continue as planned. (See the website.)
Scrag Mountain Music and the Spektral Quartet co-commissioned a song cycle from American composer Eliza Brown, known for employing microtonal expression, unique instrumentation, and a morphing, freewheeling language, for their fall 2020 concert. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think Eliza wrote a whole different piece because of the pandemic,” explains soprano and Scrag co-Artistic Director Mary Bonhag. “These poems were not what she was considering setting. It’s a piece that came very much out of the last two years that we were and are continuing to go through.”
Bonhag and the Chicago-based Spektral Quartet will premiere Brown’s “The light that blurred the stars,” settings of five Susan Stewart poems, in two concerts next weekend: at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Bethany Church in Montpelier (simultaneously live-streamed) and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Warren Church in Warren. (An open rehearsal at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 will be live-streamed on Zoom.)
Also on the program is George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings,” Franz Schubert’s String Quartet No. 13 in A minor D. 804, Op. 29, “Rosamunde,” and an arrangement of the Schubert song “Nacht und Träume” performed by Bonhag, the quartet and bassist and Scrag co-Artistic Director Evan Premo.
In the early months of the pandemic, Brown read through “Cinder,” Stewart’s 2017 book of new and collected poems, and found truths and their perpetual tensions with one another reverberating throughout the collection.
“As a composer, I was also drawn in by the poems’ abundant musicality — to read them was to hear their lines as melody, and to feel the ebb and flow of rhythmic energy across their forms,” Brown wrote.
“In the past, Eliza’s music has been a lot more avant-garde,” Bonhag said. “This piece, especially the vocal line has a lot more connection to folk song or popular song. It’s been a pleasure to work on, very sing-able and lovely. And the quartet part is very atmospheric, chordal and supportive. These are really ‘song-songs,’ which I think is newer for Eliza.”
“Susan graciously permitted me to set five poems, which speak to these truths in unique but intersecting ways,” Brown said. “Some find profundity in small, vivid moments of everyday life. Some expose the simultaneously creative and destructive results of human action. All link the course and events of human lives to other recurrent cycles of growth and decay, entangling us — and our actions — with day, season, non-human organism, ecosystem, epoch, cosmos.
“Together, my settings of these five poems respond to the last lines of the final song & poem, also titled ‘Cinder’: ‘Tell me, ravaged singer, / how the cinder bears the seed.’ Life is seed and cinder, wonder and regret, hope and despair, and around again. Wherever we each may be on the spiral path through these ever-present dualities, and whatever the journey has cost us, we’re still here, and we’re going to sing about it.”
“There’s something that’s very grounding about the style of music that she’s written into this piece — returning to the elemental, returning to the comforting,” Bonhag said. “They’re really lovely.”
And also healing.
“I find that the music we’ve been programming this season is all about healing — in different ways, and different kinds of music that meet our world where we are right now, which is in need of healing,” Bonhag said.
Throughout the pandemic, Scrag Mountain Music has worked to keep connected with and support its Montpelier-area audiences.
“We have been met with so much gratitude,” Bonhag said. “That’s the overwhelming response. There has been so little in our community, things have been so shut down for so long and so completely, there’s been a lot of appreciation.
“We’re blessed with one of the most appreciative audiences in the world,” she said.
