Renowned Boston pianist Victor Rosenbaum will perform an all-Schubert recital at 2 p.m. Sunday at North Universalist Chapel Society in Woodstock.

 Courtesy North Universalist Chapel Society

Renowned Boston pianist Victor Rosenbaum has long had a love affair with the music of Franz Schubert.

“From high school age, and even before, I was playing Schubert impromptus and loving them — and people were responding,” he says. “I am just very touched by Schubert’s story, his life and music, and have always been.”

