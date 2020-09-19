RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center is hosting the Vermont Watercolor Society Fall Awards Show that showcases 30 juried works of art by its members. This exhibit will be on display until Oct. 30. Six categories were awarded:
— Best in Show: Robert O’Brien, “Leaves on my Porch”
— Second Prize: Gerarde Doucette, “It Goes Like This”
— Third Prize: Martin LaLonde, Not All that Glitters”
— Dorothy Yoder Memorial Award for Innovative and Experimental Technique: Lynn Pratt, “This Is How I Roll”
— Selin & Selin Architects Award for Best in Composition: Michael Ridge, “Clearwater”
— Moosewalk Studios Award: Jean Cannon, “Canal Street”
Also on exhibit are Chaffee juried artist members’ work showcased in the upstairs galleries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.