Visual Arts

Pawlet-based artist Linda Lynton is featured in “Earth & Sky,” a solo exhibit up through June 30 at Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St. in Middlebury. The “Meet the Artist” reception is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Pictured is “Big Wide World.”

 Courtesy Ilsley Public Library/

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

Barre

