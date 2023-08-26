Note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.
Adamant
Frank Suchomel Memorial Art Center: Randy Allen (indoors), through Aug. 26, local sculptors (outdoors), ongoing, and other works collected by the late Frank Suchomel, Meditation Garden and concert hall, Haggett Road, Adamant, www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Barre
Espresso Bueno: Preya Holland, through Sept. 30, nature and landscape photography inspired by Vermont and New England, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “For the Love of Vermont: The Lyman Orton Collection,” through Nov. 5, in collaboration with the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester; “A Brief History of Bennington,” through Dec. 31, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Five New Members, through Oct. 31, glass artist Garrett Sadler, woodcrafter Guy Rossi, landscape artist Brian Hewitt, pastel artist Lynn Austin and sculptor Liza Myers, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, brandonartistsguild.org
Conant SquareGallery: “What if you made paintings with brooms instead of brushes?” through Oct. 31, broom art by Warren Kimble, Fran Bull and Sandy Mayo, 4 Conant Square, Brandon, 802-558-0874. Hours: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and by appointment.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Human Nature Walk” through Oct. 9, immersive site-specific installation by Aurora Robson; “Glasstastic,” BMAC’s popular bi-annual homage to youthful creativity and artistic ingenuity; “Pride 1983,” origins and legacy of Burlington’s first Pride celebration through photographs, artifacts, and audio recordings; “I Land Therefore I Am,” artwork by Anina Major that explore the relationship between self and place, belonging and identity; “Drawing Room,” Alec Egan’s imaginary house in paintings; “Where Things Set,” sculptures and drawings by the Massachusetts artist Roberley Bell; Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: “Inner Landscapes: Three Views,” through Aug. 27, Erika Radich, Jessie Pollock and Maggie Cahoon; Fran Bull, Sept. 1-Oct. 15, “The Art of Life,” paintings; Helen Schmidt, Sept. 1-Oct. 5, “Between Worlds,” paintings, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com
Vermont Center for Photography: Mary Zompetti, through Aug. 27, “The Lost Garden,” 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Outstanding: Contemporary Self-Taught Art,” through Sept. 17, featuring self-taught artists from Vermont and the surrounding region; “Hyunsuk Erickson: Thingumabob Society,” through Sept. 17, exploring materiality, resourcefulness and identity in a whimsical installation, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for summer until Sept. 12, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Chelsea
Chelsea Public Library: “Mountain Light,” through Aug. 27, paintings of Vermont landscapes by Linda Schneider, who splits her time between Brooklyn and Rochester, 296 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “Finding Hope Within: Healing & Transformation through the Making of Art within the Carceral System,” through Oct. 14, curated by A Revolutionary Press, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music and Dance,” through Sept. 17; “Celebrating 60 Years: The Collector Pruyn Hyde,” through Sept. 17; “The 1960s: Beyond Op and Pop,” through Sept. 17, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Anne Taylor Davis, through Sept. 24, “Wonderland,” paintings and drawings, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org Opening reception and artist’s talk, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Homecoming: Domesticity and Kinship in Global African Art,” through May 25, featuring over 75 works drawn from the museum’s collection; “Kent Monkman: The Great Mystery,” through Dec. 9, including new commissions responding to works in the collection by the Cree artist; “Historical Imaginary,” through Nov. 11, pairing an unfinished study for Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” with historical and contemporary artworks from the Hood Museum’s collection, this exploring how artists constructed ideas about U.S. history, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Huntington
Birds of Vermont Museum: “Spark!” through Oct. 31, magic bird moments from more than 30 artists, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Nature’s Playground,” through Sept. 3, New England landscapes; “The Creative Process,” through Sept. 3, 40 artists exhibit their process; Legacy Collection, through Dec. 23, works of 17 distinguished New England landscape artists plus works by Alden Bryan and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: John Chirchirillo, through Sept. 30, “Recent Sculptures” by North Bennington artist, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “For the Love of Vermont: The Lyman Orton Collection,” through Nov. 5, more than 200 artworks that capture Vermont and its people, Yester House; “The Red Dress,” through Sept. 24, U.S. premiere of unique project contributed to by women around the world, Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Tossed: Art from Discarded, Found and Re-purposed Materials,” through Dec. 10; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: August Group Show, through Aug. 31, varied work by artist members; Marjorie Kramer, Sept. 1-Oct. 1, paintings, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
Hexum Gallery: Two solo exhibitions, through Sept. 15, “By Myself with You” by Erickson Díaz-Cortés; and “Rock, Paper, Scissor” by Fiona McTeigue, 16 State St. Suite 1, Montpelier, email hexumgallery@gmail.com.
North Branch Nature Center: Patty Meriam, through Sept. 14, “The Longest Branch,” nature paintings by Barre artist, Gallery, 713 Elm St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Inside Out: Incarceration,” through Sept. 22, a collaboration between the West Virginia Dept. of Corrections and Goddard college students; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “The Art of the featuring five Vermont artists Creative Process,” through Sept. 30, five Vermont artists and the Hubbardton Forge, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: “Four Perspectives,” through Nov. 12, work by Vermont Center for Photography artists, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: “No Place Like Here,” through Oct. 29, photographs from Vermont, past and present, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com Opening reception (rescheduled), noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “Art in the Garden, Color Me Happy” through Sept. 22, gardens and galleries filled with work by local artists, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Michael Roosevelt: A Life in Print,” through Sept. 30, work by Philadelphia native, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Object/s of Play,” through Oct. 22, work of Cas Holman and Karen Hewitt; “Pop Up,” through Oct. 22, inflated sculpture; “Pet Friendly,” through Oct. 22, the art of Stephen Huneck; “Right Under Your Nose,” through Oct. 22, children’s printed textiles from the collection of J.J. Murphy and Nancy Mladenoff; “Built from the Earth,” through Oct. 22, Pueblo pottery from the Anthony and Teresa Perry Collection, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Springfield
The Vault: “Extraordinary Wildlife of Our Planet,” through Sept. 6, wildlife photography from around the world by Tiffany Soukup and Chris Bader, Gallery at the Vault, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: “A Place of Memory,” through Oct. 21, questions public representation and how cultures and countries choose to define their past through monuments, memorials, and sculptural objects, 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: “Manufactured Phonies,” through Sept. 30, prints and paintings by Astro Dan (Daniel Matthews) of Hanover, New Hampshire, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waitsfield
The Bundy Modern: “Nor’easter,” through Sept. 3, paintings by Terry Ekasala, Rick Harlow and Craig Stockwell, Bundy Road (off Route 100 South), Waitsfield, 802-583-5832, www.bundymodern.com
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Denis Versweyveld, through September, “Still Life,” sculptures, paintings and drawings by Ferrisburgh artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/