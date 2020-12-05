Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: “ARTE at AR,” through Jan. 16, featuring Vermont painters Juliana Cassino Fechter, Charles Ryerson and Gabriel Tempesta, Alimentari Roscini Market, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Celebrate!” through Dec. 29, wide variety of art and craft created by 80 SPA member artists, on all three floors; “Quick Changes at the Quick Change Gallery,” through Dec. 29, installation by Joe John, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30-minute private visit.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “Art for All,” through Jan. 23, Seasonal group show features 154 original artworks from 25 local artists in 19 media, many $2-$100, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Vermont Utopias: Imagining the Future,” through Dec. 28, 25 regional contemporary artists respond to: “What is your vision for the future of Vermont?”; “Our Voices, Our Streets: Photographs by Kevin Bubriski,” through Dec. 31, chronicling events in Bennington 2001-04; Scot Borofsky, through Dec. 31, “Gritty Streets to Green Mountains,” paintings by Brattleboro artist; “(re)Sounding,” through Dec. 31, bringing new life to old instruments; Grandma Moses, ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Holiday Gift Show, through Jan. 24, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-70,” through Feb. 14, New York artists who absorbed the lessons of Abstract Expressionism yet remained dedicated to figurative painting; "Andy Yoder: Overboard,” through March 6, inspired by “The Great Shoe Spill of 1990”; “Rachel Portesi: Hair Portraits,” through Feb. 14, tintype photographs of women; “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture” through March 6, work of Colombian-born photographer and part-time Vermont resident Federico Pardo; “Erik Hoffner: Ice Visions” through March 6, photographs of ice patterns from holes bored by ice fishermen; “Our Storied Landscape: Revealing the Brattleboro Words Trail,” through Feb. 14, drawings for a map by Cynthia Parker-Houghton, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Vermont Center for Photography: 2020 annual Members Exhibition, through Dec. 20, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Unprecedented?” through Jan. 30, explores the cultural impact of 2029 since the pandemic; “Clay Mohrman: Radiant Thought,” through Jan. 30, Vermont artist creates an installation in response to emotional processing and anxiety, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: “Reckonings: Fleming,” through May 8, staff reflect on the collection and our current moment, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Images of the People: Russian Lacquer Paintings,” through Jan. 3; “J.S. Wooley: Adirondack Photographer,” through Jan. 3, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “A Critical Balance,” through Dec. 13, eight New England artists exhibit paintings of species that are listed as endangered, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Gems and Giants 2020,” through Dec. 20, paintings small and large; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 20, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Annual Holiday Exhibition & Sale, Dec. 5-31; “All Shall Be Well Again,” Dec. 5-31, artwork from The Christmas Revels film, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Out of the Vault,” Dec. 5-Feb. 21, selections from SVAC’s permanent collection; 2020 All Member Exhibition, through Jan. 3, “Yester House Study: Works by Marion Huse,” and “The Women of SVAC,” Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, new sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs and Kate Pond, and more, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
Montpelier
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: “The Preparatory Sketches of Thomas Waterman Wood,” through Dec. 24, some of the finest oil studies in the T.W. Wood Gallery’s collection, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org Call for viewing information.
Montpelier City Hall: “Thomas Waterman Wood: A Master Printmaker,” through Dec. 24, etchings from the T.W. Wood Gallery, City Hall Showcases, 39 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-9502, www.montpelier-vt.org
Vermont History Museum: “WPA Prints from the T.W. Wood Gallery,” through Jan. 9, 37 prints by early and mid-20th century artists including Hazel Jackson, Vermont artist Ronald Slayton, and Raphael Soyer, Vermont Historical Society, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
T.W. Wood Gallery: 125th Anniversary Celebration, through Dec. 24, “Thomas Waterman Wood and the Landscape,” Nuquist Gallery; “Realism and Narrative: The Paintings of Thomas Waterman Wood,” Wood Room; “Social Realism to Abstraction: Paintings of the WPA Collection,” 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: free but by appointment only. Curator Phillip Robertson is offering guided tours. Reserve your spot online for Dec. 12 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.). Limit of eight guests per gallery tour.
Morrisville
River Arts: “Screentime,” through Jan. 15, group exhibition, part of the “2020 Vision: Seeing the World through Technology,” Folley Hall Gallery, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Annual Member Exhibit and Holiday Shoppe, through Jan. 8, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Annual Holiday Show, through Jan, 6, guest artisans and members show handmade wares, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: “Donna Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Dec. 31, 45 photographs over the last 40 years documenting the avant-garde performance and queer liberation scenes in New York in the ’80s and ’90s, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com Hours: by appointment only.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Looking Outward,” through Feb. 28, includes outdoor sculpture and banners as well as two video installations and poetry viewable from the outdoors, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org Indoor hours: by appointment.
White River Junction
Two Rivers: “Pause,” beginning Dec. 1, artists reflect on this time of COVID-19 shutdown, Two Rivers Printmaking Studio, 85 N. Main St., Suite 160, White River Junction, 802-295-5901, www.tworiversprintmaking.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.