Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Adamant
Frank Suchomel Memorial Art Center: Randy Allen (indoors), June 3-summer; local sculptors (outdoors), ongoing and other works collected by the late Frank Suchomel, Meditation Garden and concert hall, Haggett Road, Adamant, www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Barre
ARTE at 159 North Main: “On a Mountain,” through Aug. 12, paintings by Erik Nelson, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Beth Bardt & Lisa Finkelstein, through June 28, double show of collage, postcards, monotypes, paintings and mixed media, including eco dyeing and eco printing, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: “Buen Provencho,” through July 1, digital photographs by Christine Henniger, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: Through June 24: “One + One is Greater than Two,” work by 29 artists that depict multiples, patterns and relationships, First Floor Gallery; “Art It Up!” annual silent auction to benefit SPA programs, Second Floor Gallery; “2nd Tuesday: A 30-Year Conversation About Art,” with eight artists, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: The Spring Salon,” through June 3, art by 35 artists; Charles W. Norris-Brown, through June 10, Distant Thunder Studio; Judi Forman, through June 30, Working Artist Program, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum, annual Student Art Exhibition, through June 5; “A Brief History of Bennington,” through Dec. 31, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Didi & Georgiana Brush, through June 30, paintings by Vermont mother and daughter artists, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100, www.cvmc.org/about-cvmc/cvmc-art-gallery
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Five New Members, through Oct. 31, glass artist Garrett Sadler, woodcrafter Guy Rossi, landscape artist Brian Hewitt, pastel artist Lynn Austin and sculptor Liza Myers, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through June 11: “En-MassQ,” ritual face painting by Daniel Callahan; “Letters Mingle Souls,” Mitsuko Brooks explores mental illness and suicide; “Paradise City,” Juan Hinojos’s collages figures; “Portals and Portraits,” modified 19th century tintypes by Vermont photographer/painter Cathy Cone; “Keith Haring: Subway Drawings,” through June 11, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: David Rohn, through July 9, “As I See It,: paintings, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com Opening and artist reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27 (5 p.m. artist talk).
Vermont Center for Photography: “The Art of Handmade Photography,” through July 2, a juried exhibition, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Outstanding: Contemporary Self-Taught Art,” through Sept. 17, featuring self-taught artists from Vermont and the surrounding region; “Hyunsuk Erickson: Thingumabob Society,” through Sept. 17, exploring materiality, resourcefulness and identity in a whimsical installation; “Faith Ringgold: Jazz Stories,” through July 16, four works from the series, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for summer until Sept. 12, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Hyde House and the Permanent Collection,” through June 1; High School Juried Show 2023, through June 4; “Celebrating 60 Years: The Collector Pruyn Hyde,” through Sept. 17; Recent Acquisitions, through June 4, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “Magical Thinking: The Speculative Realism of Delia Robinson,” through June 4, paintings by Montpelier artist, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Kent Monkman: The Great Mystery,” through Dec. 9, including new commissions responding to works in the collection by the Cree artist; “¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1956 to Now,” through June 17, a traveling exhibition organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum; “Historical Imaginary,” through Nov. 11, pairing an unfinished study for Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” with historical and contemporary artworks from the Hood Museum’s collection, this exploring how artists constructed ideas about U.S. history, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “The Creative Process,” through Sept. 3, 40 artists exhibit their process; “Nature’s Resilience,” through July 2, 17 artists showcase the effects of change; Legacy Collection, through Dec. 23, works of 17 distinguished New England landscape artists plus works by Alden Bryan and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Michael Alon, through June 16, “Rebirth,” representing hope and renewal, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, ellenbogengallery.art
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Alberto Rey: Cultural Landscapes,” through June 25, exploring the cultural landscapes of both past and present, Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Rory Jackson, through June 27, “Seasonal Majesty,” a solo exhibition, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co Artist reception, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
Ilsley Public Library: Linda Lynton, through June 30, solo exhibit by new Vermont artist explores the natural world, 75 Main St., Middlebury, 802-388-4097, www.ilsleypubliclibrary.org Meet the Artist reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Tossed: Art from Discarded, Found and Re-purposed Materials,” through Dec. 10, Recent Acquisitions 2016-23, through Aug. 6; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Town Hall Theater: “#Skylights,” through June 10, kites and constructions by Winslow Colwell, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “Cocked and Gagged,” June 2-July 23, mixed media presentation by Dominique Gustin and Susan Calza referencing the escalating number of mass shootings in America in 2023, 38 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com Montpelier Gallery Walk reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2.
The Front Gallery: Chip Haggerty, through May 28, “Thank You Notes” by Stowe artist, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
Hexum Gallery: “The Spontaneous Garden,” June 2-July 14, solo show by New York artist Eric Hibit, 16 State St. Suite 1, Montpelier, email hexumgallery@gmail.com. Opening reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Heather Wishik, through May 31, collages and prints, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Hilary Ann Love Glass, through June 30, nature prints, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Supreme Court: Kate Burnim, through June 30, “Liminal Arc,” paintings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
Woodbelly Pizza: Brian Herrick, through July 30, “Season’s Shift,” paintings integrate the use of the grid to reflect the transition of seasons, 79 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-225-6568, woodbellypizza.com Artist’s reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Pievy Polyte, June 1-July 2, “Art Standing with Community,” acrylic paintings by Haitian-Vermont artist; Annual Members Exhibition, June 1-Juy 2; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Opening reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2.
Putney
NXT Gallery: Karen Becker, through Aug. 13, “Bearing Witness, Part 2,” retrospective devoted to artist’s love of nature, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Re: Visions,” through July 1, open to your own interpretation, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: “GRCSU Art through the Ages,” through May 28, art from the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union students preschool through 12th grade, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/
Chaffee Art Center: “Animals in Art,” June 9-30, featuring “Don’t Feed the Art,” “A Pet Project,” and Annual Photo Contest, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Open house with artists and artisans, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Teetering Between,” through June 4, featuring art by Melody Boone, Linda Bryan, Harrison Halaska, and Mike Howat; “Ghosts: Civil War Portraits,” through June 4, by William Bletcher, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Hail May, Full of Glass: The Mosaic Art of Mary Taponga,” through July 1, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Object/s of Play,” through Oct. 22, work of Cas Holman and Karen Hewitt; “Pop Up,” through Oct. 22, inflated sculpture; “Pet Friendly,” through Oct. 22, the art of Stephen Huneck; “Right Under Your Nose,” through Oct. 22, children’s printed textiles from the collection of J.J. Murphy and Nancy Mladenoff; “Built from the Earth,” June 24-Oct. 22, Pueblo pottery from the Anthony and Teresa Perry Collection, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Springfield
The Vault: Dan O’Donnell, through June 7, “Ice Out, Winter into Spring,” 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: 2023 Student Art Show, through May 27, (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Denis Versweyveld, June-September, “Still Life,” sculptures, paintings and drawings by Ferrisburgh artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/ Meet the artist, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
