Visual Arts

The NXT Gallery in Putney presents an art exhibit by Karen Becker, “Bearing Witness, Part 2,” May 21 to Aug. 13. The opening reception will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21. The Next Stage Gallery is open to the public during scheduled performances in the theater, and by appointment. Pictured is “Osprey Fishing.”

 Courtesy NXT Gallery/

Exhibit streaming

