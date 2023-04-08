Visual Arts

The Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College presents an exhibition featuring a new body of work by Cree artist Kent Monkman. On view April 8 through Dec. 9, “Kent Monkman: The Great Mystery” serves as both an introduction to and a revisitation of Monkman’s early interest in Abstract Expressionism. Pictured is “The Great Mystery,” 2023, acrylic on canvas.

 Courtesy Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth

