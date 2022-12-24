Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
ARTE at 159 North Main: “Ancora: Ray Brown,” through Feb. 25, a further investigation into the late artist’s Italian Painting Series, including his “Villa” paintings, presented by SPA and co-curated by NNEMoCA, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Marcia Hill & Cindy Griffith, through Dec. 28, art for sale for the holidays — vibrant pastels capturing the spirit, energy and inner intensity of the natural world, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Studio Place Arts: “Celebrate!” through Dec. 28, holiday show features more than 70 member artists, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
All Around Books: “RE-covery II,” through Jan. 2, 43 artists reimagine 43 books, 5 Canal St., Bellows Falls, www.artaroundbooks.com
Canal Street Gallery: Art for All Seasonal Group Show, through Jan. 7, artists from the region celebrate sixth year, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “In the Shadow of the Hill,” through Dec. 31, annual Winter Exhibition and Closed-Bid Auction; “David Gil Turns 100,” through Dec. 31, celebrating the founder of Bennington Potters in 1948; “Perspective: The Story of Bennington through Maps”; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market, through Jan. 29, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through Feb. 12: Renate Aller: “The Space Between Memory and Expectation”; Madge Evers:” The New Herbarium”; Alison Moritsugu: “Moons and Internment Stones”; “We Feel Our Way Through When We Don’t Know,” works of Mariel Capanna, Cheeny Celebrado-Royer, Oscar Rene Cornejo, Vessna Scheff, Gerald Euhon Sheffield II and Lachell Workman; Judith Klausner, through March 4, “(de)composed,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: Winter Group, through Jan. 29, work by various artists including Wolf Kahn and Emily Mason, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com
Vermont Center for Photography: Vanessa Leroy, through Jan. 1, “There’s a Place I want to Take You,” solo show, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: Valerie Hird, through Jan. 28, “The Garden of Absolute Truths,” exploration of humanity’s shared myths through large-scale paintings, animated video and sculpture by Vermont artist; Bill McDowell, through Jan. 28, “Roxham Road to North Elba,” photo installation around borders, migration, privilege, and racism, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for student vacation through Jan. 23, UVM campus, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Wall Power!” through Dec. 31, Quilts from the American Museum of Art; “Works by Jan Conners,” through Dec. 31, embroidery pieces from the local Saratoga artist; Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region, through Dec. 31, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Hanover N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Gems & Giants 2022,” through Dec. 24, large and small artworks by gallery members, “2022 Legacy Collection,” through Dec. 24, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: Andrea Pearlman, through Jan. 26, “2,000 Light Years from Home,” paintings, drawings and rugs, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Fermin Castro, through Jan. 19, 15 sculptures by Havana-born contemporary artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, ellenbogengallery.art
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Gail Winbury, through Feb. 25, “The Girl Who Drew Memories,” paintings and collage by New Jersey artist, Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: Charles Bohn, through December, landscapes and other works by the late Marshfield painter and former Spaulding High School art teacher, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed through Jan. 2 — Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Artists in the Archives: Community, History & Collage,” through Jan. 7, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: “We’re All at a Party Called Life on Earth!” through Feb. 18, art installation celebrating humanity, harmony and diversity by Fran Bull and Robert Black, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 52, through Jan. 1, Holiday Market — $100 on special tables,, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Linda Hogan, December, “A Flower Show in December,” floral photographs, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Robin Crofut-Brittingham, through Dec. 31, large-scale watercolor paintings address themes of nature, extinction and mythology, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, 2023, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Supreme Court: Axel Stohlberg, through Dec. 30, “House,” solo exhibition of collage and sculpture, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Joe Norris, through Feb. 13, “Elemental Abstractions: Works on Paper” by Boston artist, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: Artisan Holiday Market, through Dec. 24, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: “Pride 1983,” through Jan. 15, Scanned images and documents explore the origins and lasting legacies of Vermont’s first Pride March on June 25, 1983, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. View the virtual exhibit at vtfolklife.org/pride-1983 online.
Chaffee Art Center: Annual Holiday Exhibit & Shoppe, through December, All-member show, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Annual Holiday Show, through Jan. 6, works by member and guest artisans for holiday gifts, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Springfield
The Vault: “A Festival of Color,” through Dec. 28, new Open Wall show, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Housatonic,” through April 16, photographs by John Clarke; “Conversations with Nature,” photographs by Seth Resnik; both exhibits curated by Cassandra Sohn, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
