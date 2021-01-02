Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.
Exhibit streamingVermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
BarreAR Market: “ARTE at AR,” through Jan. 16, featuring Vermont painters Juliana Cassino Fechter, Charles Ryerson and Gabriel Tempesta, Alimentari Roscini Market, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Rolling On,” Jan. 26-March 6, a salute to the ingenious qualities and uses of the wheel; “Consider the Book,” work from the Book Lab artist group, second floor gallery; “Promises of the future,” quilts by Marya Low, third floor gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30 minute private visit.
BenningtonBennington Museum: Closed January–March, reopens April 2, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: Holiday Gift Show, through Jan. 24, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-1970,” through Feb. 14, New York artists who absorbed the lessons of Abstract Expressionism yet remained dedicated to figurative painting; “Andy Yoder: Overboard,” through March 6, inspired by “The Great Shoe Spill of 1990”; “Rachel Portesi: Hair Portraits,” through Feb. 14, tintype photographs of women; “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture” through March 6, work of Colombian-born photographer and part-time Vermont resident Federico Pardo; “Erik Hoffner: Ice Visions” through March 6, photographs of ice patterns from holes bored by ice fishermen; “Our Storied Landscape: Revealing the Brattleboro Words Trail,” through Feb. 14, drawings for a map by Cynthia Parker-Houghton, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; admission is “pay as you wish.”
BurlingtonBCA Center: “Unprecedented?” through Jan. 30, explores the cultural impact of 2029 since the pandemic; “Clay Mohrman: Radiant Thought,” through Jan. 30, Vermont artist creates an installation in response to emotional processing and anxiety, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
UVM Fleming Museum: Currently closed due to COVID-19, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.The Hyde Collection: Closed Jan. 4-May 1, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
GreensboroHighland Center: “A Critical Balance,” through Jan. 10, eight New England artists exhibit paintings of species that are listed as endangered, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required.
Hanover, N.H.Hood Museum of Art: Closed, virtual programming available, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
ManchesterSouthern Vermont Arts Center: “Out of the Vault,” through Feb. 21, selections from SVAC’s permanent collection; 2020 All Member Exhibition, through Jan. 3, “Yester House Study: Works by Marion Huse,” and “The Women of SVAC,” Yester House; “Unmasked: Artful Responses to the Pandemic,” Jan. 16- March 28, artists reveal their struggles, creative breakthroughs, perspectives, and personal relationships, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission: $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for 10 and younger.
MiddleburyMiddlebury College Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, but open virtually, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, new sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs and Kate Pond, and more, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
MontpelierThe Front Gallery: Ned Richardson, Jan. 8-31, “untitled (recent work),” exploring the connections between digital and natural words, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment. Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8; Zoom artist’s talk, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 (email: info@thefrontvt.com)
Vermont History Museum: “WPA Prints from the T.W. Wood Gallery,” through Jan. 9, 37 prints by early and mid-20th century artists including Hazel Jackson, Vermont artist Ronald Slayton, and Raphael Soyer, Vermont Historical Society, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: “Screentime,” through Jan. 15, group exhibition, part of the “2020 Vision: Seeing the World through Technology,” Folley Hall Gallery, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
RutlandChaffee Art Center: Annual Holiday Exhibit and Gingerbread Contest, through Jan. 8, at 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment. To vote in the Gingerbread Contest visit the Chaffee’s Facebook page.
St. JohnsburyNortheast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Annual Holiday Fair, through Jan. 6, guest artisans and members show handmade wares; Robert J. Chapla, Jan. 15-Feb. 27, “Art Pilgrim,” Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
ShelburneFurchgott-Sourdiffe: “Nest in Colors,” through Jan. 30, 12 artists, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, fsgallery.com
Stowe571 Projects: Berta Burr, through Jan. 29, “Skyscapes,” 56 Park St. Stowe, (802) 881-0418, www.571projects.com Hours: by appointment only.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Looking Outward,” through Feb. 28, includes outdoor sculpture and banners as well as two video installations and poetry viewable from the outdoors, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org Indoor hours: by appointment.
WinooskiHeritage Winooski Mill Museum: David MacAullay, through March 12, “Building a Mill Town,” original sketches, 20 Winooski Falls Way, 802-355-9937, www.themillmuseum.org
