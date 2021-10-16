Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
Barre
AR Market: Meryl Lebowitz, through Nov. 30, “A Way from Reality,” abstract paintings, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Morse Block Deli: Robert W. Brunelle Jr., through Jan. 14, “Time to Go,” acrylic paintings that chronicle Brunelle’s journeys and adventures walking to school and back home during his childhood, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: Rock Solid XXI, through Oct. 30, stone sculptures and assemblages by area artists; “Moves” by Austin Furtake-Cole, second floor gallery; “Crafted Narratives” by Rob Millard-Menendez, third floor gallery; “In the Current” by Gail Skudera, through Oct. 16, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Boundless,” through Dec. 31, new paintings and mixed media by Dusty Boynton; “Robert Frost: At Present in Vermont,” through Nov. 7, Frost’s life and work as a poet and farmer in Bennington County 1920-1938; “Love, Marriage and Divorce,” through Dec. 31, highs and lows of love and heartache, from Victorian wedding gowns to scandalous tales of sexual harassment, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Compass Music and Arts Center: Laura King, through Nov. 24, “Fenceposts Mark a Path,” more than 100 works representing a journey of discovery and reflection during the pandemic winter 2021 by artist and educator, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Talk with artist Laura King, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Natalie Frank: Painting with Paper,” Oct. 23-Feb. 13, portraits of imagined female figures, each accompanied by an animal; “William Ransom: Keep Up/Hold Up,” Oct. 23-March 5, sculptural installation reflects the artist’s experiences as a Black man in America; “B. Lynch: Pull Back the Curtain,” Oct. 23-Feb. 13, multimedia installation examines the corrosive effect of income disparity on society; “Michael Abrams: Arcadia Rediscovered,” Oct. 23-March 5, immersive painting installation revisits 19th-century Arcadian landscape painting; “Evolving Traditions,” Oct. 23-Feb. 13, pieces from the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers; “Inspired by the Past,” Oct. 23-March 5, showcasing Vermont Glass Guild members, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Public opening reception, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Burlington
UVM Fleming Museum: “The Fleming Reimagined,” through Dec. 10, exhibitions and programs in four galleries — Storytelling Salon: “Voices Creating Change”; Learning Studio: “Creating Conversations with Art,” “Absence: Seeing and Unseeing the Fleming Collection,” and “Abstracts: Opening Space for Imagination,” 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “A Modern Artist: The Commercial Art of Rachael Robinson Elmer,” through Oct. 24, modern artist navigating the expanding profession of commercial artistry in the early 20th century; “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” ongoing, interpretive trail and agricultural buildings, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Summer Bomb Pop: Collections in Dialogue,” through Oct. 31, 17 contemporary abstract paintings paired with 20th century works from the Hyde’s Feibes & Schmitt Collection; “Masterpieces & Mysteries,” through Oct. 31, artistic treasures, and art historical queries drawn from its vaults, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
Museum of Everyday Life: “Life in Lists and Notes, through May 22 (2022), celebrating the poetic, mnemonic, narrative and enumerative qualities of lists and notes, and explore their myriad creative, professional, bureaucratic, institutional, domestic, and personal uses throughout the ages, 3482 Dry Pond Road (Route 16, Glover, www.museumofeverydaylife.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Trade Canoe: Forty Days and Forty Nights,” through Dec. 12; “Form and Relation: Contemporary Native Ceramics,” through Jan. 2; “A Legacy for Learning: The Jane and Raphael Bernstein Collection,” through Feb. 6; “Thornton Dial: The Tiger Cat,” through Feb. 27, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Land and Light and Water and Air 2021,” through Nov. 7, traditional New England landscape paintings by over 70 member artists; “Let Us Introduce You,” through Nov. 7, work by established artists Jane Ashley, Amy Hook-Therrien, Lisa Miceli, Jen Violette, and Liane Whittum, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
NVU-Johnson State College: Susan Abbot, through Oct. 29, “In Place,” new paintings by Vermont artist, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, northernvermont.edu
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “8xONE: What You Get is What You See,” through Nov. 12, painters Kate Cone, Charles DePuy, David Fisk, Jim Jordan, Rachel Jordan, Anne Cogbill Rose, Jonathan Rose and Joseph Saginor; “Calling from the Moonlight,” Oct. 8-Nov. 12, group exhibition, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org Talk by the critique group, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Fall/Winter Member Exhibition, through Nov. 28, work by 200-plus artists; “Our Tangled Choices: Art and the Environment,” through Nov.14, work by Pat Musick and Michelle Lougee, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Stella Quarta Decima: “Anticipation,” through October, featuring artists Matthew Monk, James Rauchman, Diane Sophrin, Hannah Morris, Kate Burnim, and Lynn Newcomb, SQD Gallery, 3568 Main St., Manchester, www.stellaquartadecima.com
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: “Locally Grown,” through Oct. 31, Woody Jackson, Sara Katz and Sage Tucker-Ketcham bring perspective to our landscape, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Jeff Bye, through Oct. 31, solo exhibition of paintings, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Henry at 22: Collector. Museum Founder & More,” through Dec. 31, artifacts, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: “Dreaming of Timbuctoo,” through Oct. 31, exhibit unearths the little-known story of black land ownership in Vermont, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: Photographer Gerard Rinaldi, through Nov. 13, “Becoming Nothing: 1980-2015,” a retrospective, 138 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment.
The Front Gallery: Group Show #45, October, showcase of member artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Café: August Burns, through December, “The Human Connection,” recent paintings, 41 State St., Montpelier, 802-229-5676, thenorth-branch.com
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Pastel Music,” through Oct. 30, work by the Vermont Pastel Society; Patty Hudak, through Oct. 30, “Botanical Ornaments,” Nuquist Gallery, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.
North Bennington
Sage Street Mill: “Las Tres Hermanas (The Three Sisters),” through Oct. 24, work by Renée Bouchard, Maria Lucia Ferreira and Patricia Burke Pedreira, 29 Sage St., North Bennington, www.sagestreetmill.com
Northfield
Norwich University: Jennifer Bryan, through Dec. 10, “Liquid Mind: Abstractions,” work meant to convey current states of mind, visually encapsulating the ebbs and flows of manic depression, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2183, norwich.edu/museum
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: Member Artists Show, Oct. 24-Dec. 5, featuring 17 prominent regional artists working in painting, drawing and mixed media, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
Randolph
Black Meadow Gallery: “Monsters,” through Nov. 18, contributing artists to explore what exactly that word means to them, including maddening monochrome collages, spindly illustrations, bright abstract paintings, sculpture and more, 18 Merchants Row, Randolph, www.blackmeadowvt.com
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “Nature Revealed,” through Oct. 29, Rutland County Audubon Wildlife Art Exhibit; Steve Halford, through Oct. 29, solo exhibit of raku pottery, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
StJ Art on the Street: Autumn Show, through Nov. 30, work by Tara Goreau, Barbara Grey, Jackie Fox, Kelly Doyle, Andrea Perlman, George Perlman, Harlan Mack, Shaun Terhune and Mwanga William, downtown storefronts and windows on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue, Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Isolating Together in Wood and Wool,” through Nov. 13, the arts of Melinda and Ford Evans; The Book Arts Guild of Vermont, through Sept. 25, “The Art of the Book: Is It a Book?” group show, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shaftsbury
Robert Frost Stone House Museum: “Mary Ruefele: Erasures,” through Oct. 31, first solo exhibit of visual work by Vermont State Poet Laureate, 121 Historic Route 7A, Shaftsbury, (802) 447-6200, www.bennington.edu/robert-frost-stone-house-museum
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “New England Now: People,” through Oct. 17, regional contemporary artists celebrate the people of New England, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Admission is $25, $15 for Vermonters, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free.
Shoreham
Lemon Fair Sculpture Park: “Find Your Own Space,” through November, site-specific installation by Essex Junction artist Susan Teare, plus other new sculptures, 4547 Route 74, Shoreham, 802-383-8161, www.lemonfairsculpturepark.com
Stowe
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Exploring Earth,” through Oct. 31, reflects on the intersection of spirituality and art, celebrating earth magic, spirits in nature, animals, plants and transcendence, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org Hours: by appointment only.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Joan Hoffmann, through Nov. 21, “Libraries and Barns: Vermont en Plein Air,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by South Royalton artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Philip Herbison, through Nov. 6, “Compositions in Wood,” 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: SculptFest21: “Artifact,” through Oct. 24, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org
