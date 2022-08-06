Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Adamant
Frank Suchomel Memorial Art Center: Local sculptors (outdoors) and other works collected by the late Frank Suchomel, ongoing, Meditation Garden and concert hall, Haggett Road, Adamant, www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Arlington
Canfield Gallery: Rose Klebes, through Aug. 29, local plein air artist exhibits her newest works, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, www.facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery
Barre
AR Market: Matt Larson, through Aug. 19, “Walking with Gaia,” paintings, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Al Salzman, through Aug. 15, figurative ovals and rounds by Vermont political cartoonist, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: Juliana Fechter, through Sept. 10, “Exploring Back Roads,” Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “That Cat,” through Aug. 20, art that extols felines and our relationships with them, Main Floor Gallery; “Letting Go: A Work in Progress,” mixed media by Michelle Lesnak, Second Floor Gallery; “Brushwork Barre,” everyday places and iconic structures by Tracey Hambleton, Third Floor Gallery; Paul A. Calter, through Aug. 19, “Mount Mansfield Sketchbook,” plein air paintings, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Vermont Summer Group Show, through Sept. 3, fourth annual; Represented Artist Show, through Aug. 12, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Parks & Recreation,” through Sept. 5, art recognizes Vermont’s parks; North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, through Nov. 12; “Perspective: The Story of Bennington through Maps”; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Photographer Linda Bryan, through Aug. 6, “Wavy Glass Windows: Memories, Isolation and Light,” CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100, www.cvmc.org/about-cvmc/cvmc-art-gallery
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: on the Road,” through Sept. 5, third of three Vermont-centric shows, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through Oct. 10: “Felt Experience,” work by Marjolein Dallinga, Ruth Jeyaveeran, Melissa Joseph, Liam Lee and Stephanie Metz; “Nebizun: Water Is Life,” artwork by Abenaki artists of the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley regions; “Fluid Boundaries,” anthropomorphic shapes by New York artist Mie Yim; “Unraveling Oculus,” video installation by Beth Galston and other alumni of MIT’s Center for Advanced Visual Studies (CAVS); “There/There,” abstract landscape fresco paintings by Frank Jackson; Outdoors: “Roberley Bell: The Landscape Stares Back” and “Oasa DuVerney: Black Power Wave,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: Larry Simons, through Sept. 11, assemblages, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com Artist talk, 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Vermont Center for Photography: Mark Shaw, through Aug. 28, “Selections from the Archive,” by Life Magazine photographer, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “More Than an Object: The Contemporary Life,” through Oct. 8; “Sky Hopinka: Fainting Spells.” Through Oct. 8, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Karma Bird House: “John Douglas (1938-2022): A Life Well-Lived,” through Aug. 22, memorial retrospective presented by The Northern New England Museum of Art (NNEMoCA), Gallery, 47 Maple St., Burlington, 802-793-8482, www.NNEMoCA.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Transformations: The Art of John Van Alstine,” through Sept. 18; “José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico,” through Sept. 18, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Randy Allen, through Sept. 18, “Feeling the Landscape,” oil paintings by East Montpelier artist, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023; “In the Moment: Recent Work by Louise Hamlin,” through Sept. 3, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Huntington
Birds of Vermont Museum: “Fine Feathers,” through Oct. 1, the art of birds by various artists, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Parks & Recreation,” through Sept. 5, historical and contemporary interpretations of Vermont’s State Parks, in collaboration with the Bennington Museum; “2022 Legacy Collection,” through Dec. 24, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: “You Have to Believe It to see It!” through Sept. 21, art by Melinda McDaniel and Fernando Orellana, curated by Kara Jefts, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org Reception and gallery talk with curator, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “10x10=AVA,’ through Aug. 12, exhibition and fundraising; Three Vermont artists, through Aug. 10, Amy Morel, Matt Neckers and John F. Parker; Robert Chapla, through Aug. 26, “Landscapes: Color and Flow,” 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshires, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Yester House Summer Exhibitions, through Sept. 11, “Masked,” work by 22 Vermont artists with disabilities; “Dwell: Home Is Where the Art Is,” before SVAC; “VitroVerse,” glassblower/sculptor builds a chandelier for SVAC; Community Portrait Project, mixed-media portraits of community change-makers; “Relationships: hot, cold, intricate,” through Aug. 14, featuring New England Wax regional art association, Wilson Museum, Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Jim Westphalen, through Aug. 9, “Land & Tide: Scenes from New England,” photography, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Sparrow Art Supply: “The Ordinary and the Extraordinary,” through Aug. 27, over 30 multi-media artists explore the contrast between the everyday and the out of this world, 52 Main St., 802-7225, sparrow-art-supply.square.site
Town Hall Theater: “Inspired by Nature: A Mother and Daughter’s View,” through Aug. 13, Paintings by Brenda Myrick and Barbara Lane, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Group Show 50, August, featuring new members, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: J.C. Wayne, August, photographs by Susan Morse, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Amy Hook-Therrien, through September, watercolors, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont Arts Council: “Art from Guantánamo Bay,” through Aug. 21, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, 2023, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Natural Resources Council: “Mapping the Wilderness,” through Sept. 30, work by Weybridge artist Jill Madden, 11 Baldwin St., Montpelier, 802-223-2328, www.vnrc.org
Vermont State House: Regis Cummings, through Oct. 28, “Retrospect,” Montpelier artist responds to the COVID pandemic, Cafeteria, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
Vermont Supreme Court: Alisa Dworsky, through Sept. 29, “The Folded Line,” drawings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “An Exhibition of Women Painters: Courageous Dialogue,” through Sept. 11, Art by Fran Bull, Irene Cole, Joan Curtis, Rita Fuchsberg, Ruth Hamilton, Sandy Mayo, Mareva Millarc, Carolyn Shattuck and Dublin Durlier-Wilson, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Nathan Shepard, through Aug. 12, “Oils and Gouaches,” with poems by Megan Buchanan, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Whose New World?” through Sept. 4, nine national artists explore social justice issues, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Multicultural Exhibit, through Sept. 9, work by Pievy Polyte and Alan Jacobs and artist members, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Art from Guantánamo Bay,” through Aug. 21, artwork by six men detained in the U.S. military prison, Fried Family Gallery, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Under the Hemlock Tree: The Enigmatic Art of David Ricketts,” through Aug. 27, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com Meet the artist, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” through Oct. 16, examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Stowe
Art Barn: Photographers Workroom, through Aug. 14, Annual Summer Exhibit by area artist collective, 2313 West Hill Road, Stowe, www.photographersworkroom-vt.com
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Alternative Takes (on Human Impact),” through Oct. 31, three very different perspectives on the world in paint, collage, and graphite, by Misoo Bang, Richard Britell, and Mary Reilly, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: John Douglas, through Sept. 30, “Anywhere but Here,” photographs by Vershire artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “Rock — Paper — Scissors,” through Aug. 6, work by emerging Vermont artists Neha Shukla and Nora McDonough, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/
