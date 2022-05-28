Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Arlington
Canfield Gallery: Robert Moylan, through June 9, 21 new works by celebrated Waterford, New York landscape artist, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, www.facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery
Barre
AR Market: Michael Heffernan,” through June 11, “Toying with It,” paintings, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Barre City Hall: “US!” through June 10, 30 self-portraits by students in grades 8-12 at Barre City Schools, Council Chambers, 6 N. Main St., Barre, 802 479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Mark Grasso, through June 28, lakesides, landscapes and the natural world by New York pastelist, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: Silent Auction, through June 17, to benefit SPA programs concludes noon Friday, June 17, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Now You See It,” through June 25, group exhibit involving illusion art that plays with perception; Silent Auction to benefit SPA programs (concludes noon Friday, June 17), Second Floor Gallery; “Variations: Dance of Color and Form,” paintings by Maggie Neale, Third Floor Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802 479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Marion Huse: Picturing Pownal,” through June 22; The Student Art Show, through June 5; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Michael Jermyn, through June 3, “Vermont & Beyond: Images from a Flaneuring Photographer,” CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: In the Country,” through July 10, second in a series of three all-member shows celebrating our favorite state; Warren Kimble, through July 9, “Artful Assemblages,” 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through June 12: “(í:se) Be Our Guest/Stolen,” Cleveland artist M. Carmen Lane’s silkscreen prints t based on her family’s personal histories of displacement; “Form/Reform,” Robert Visani’s cardboard-kit recreations of art historical objects that reference the trans-Atlantic slave trade; “Big Bang Votive,” Yvette Molina’s egg tempera paintings from stories that spark delight or inspire love; “Between Starshine and Clay,” work by Mildred Beltré Martinez, curator of the M. Carmen Lane exhibit, “Skin in the Game”; “Through Lines,” wooden sculptures by Sachiko Akiyama that draw on influences, including the artist’s Japanese American heritage; “Anne Spalter: The Wonder of It All,” BMAC’s first-ever exhibition of non-fungible tokens, or NFT, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Epsilon Spires: Lydia Kern, through June 25, “Passages,” multi-media art by Burlington sculptor and installation artist, 190 Main St., Brattleboro, www.epsilonspires.org
Burlington
BCA Center: Eric Aho, through June 5, “Headwater,” paintings that feature captivating scenes of the natural world; Sarah Trad, through June 5, “What Still Remains,” Lebanese-American artist explores complex themes of personal and cultural identity through film-based media and textiles, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, June 5-Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed). Opening celebration, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
Greensboro
Highland Center: Ann Young, through June 5, “Now, You Tell the Story,” oil paintings, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “This Land: American Engagement with the Natural World,” through July 23; “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023; “In the Moment: Recent Work by Louise Hamlin,” through Sept. 3, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Tell Us a Story,” through June 19, artists tell stories with three artworks; “2022 Legacy Collection,” through Dec. 24, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Minèmå Gallery: Renée Lauzon, through July 3, “The Break Up,” work by painter and sonic artist, 2 Lower Main Street, Johnson, www.minemagallery.com
Vermont Studio Center: “Exquisite Variants: Maggie Nowinksi & Alicia Renadette,” May 30-July 1, collaboration envisions tension and harmony between natural and manufactured environments, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org Closing reception, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “The Thing with Feathers,” through May 21, Group exhibition inspired by Mental Health Awareness Month and the poem by Emily Dickinson; Solo shows, through June 4, Samantha M. Eckert: “Besieged by Wonder”; Cecelia Kane: “How Am I Feeling Today? 1-89 Days”; Tara Wray: “Book of Sons,” 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Exhale: A Multisensory Art Experience,” through June 11, seven artists work in a variety of media, Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Closing reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Hannah Bureau, through May 31, “Open Air,” paintings, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “Town & Country,” through June 26, work by Susan Abbott and Molly Doe Wensberg, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Town Hall Theater: Prindle Wissler, through June 30, “It Runs with the Territory,” retrospective of Middlebury’s longest-living artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Hasso Ewing, through May 29, “inside & out,” solo exhibit of new work by Calais artist; Show 49, June 3-26, varied work by gallery members, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Spring Open Studio Weekend (Hasso Ewing), open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 and 29. Art Walk opening (Show 49), 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Art Resource Association, May, work by members, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Art Resource Association, through June 27, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont Supreme Court: Paul Gruhler, through June 30, “Harmonics,” paintings, drawings and collage by Craftsbury artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: The Printmaking Invitational 2022, through July 8, curated by Phillip Robertson, features the work of Vermont artists Janet Cathey, Lynn Newcomb, and Michael Roosevelt; “Local Perspectives,” through July 8, exhibit of the Central Hub of the Vermont Pastel Society; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment. Art Walk reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Imagination Grows on Main Street,” through June 12, student art from six Poultney area schools, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Nathan Shepard, through Aug. 12, “Oils and Gouaches,” with poems by Megan Buchanan, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Art for All,” through June 11, area artists focus on social justice, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Kata Hull: Thin Ice,” through June 11, Boston artist explores the effects of climate change, Rankin Gallery; “Material Drawing Redux: Drawn to Touch,” through June 11, work by Audrey Goldstein, Michelle Samour, Julia Shepley, and Debra Weisberg, Fried Family Gallery, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
StJ Art on the Street: Spring exhibit, through May 31, featuring work by Rosie Prevost and her St. Johnsbury Academy students, printer and painter Sheri Howe, Community College of Vermont students, more, downtown storefronts and windows on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue, Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Nic Piliero, through June 4, “Flying Colors,” brilliant colors by St. Johnsbury artist, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” June 25-Oct. 16. examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, plus Monday holidays. Admission is $25, $23 over 65, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12; $15 for students; $15 and $8 for Vermonters.
Springfield
The Vault: Kathryn Adams, through June 1, “Traditions of Lakota and Abenaki Peoples,” photography; “Just for the Fun of It,” through July 13, Open Wall show, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: 2022 Student Arts Show, through May 28, (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Alternative Takes (on Human Impact),” through Oct. 31, three very different perspectives on the world around us, from the architecture of Western Civilization, to the natural world, to the individuals navigating both, accomplished with paint, collage, and graphite, by Misoo Bang, Richard Britell, and Mary Reilly, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Kasey Loyer, through June 18, “Recent Work,” abstract paintings by Burlington artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/ Artist’s reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 17.
