Barre
AR Market: Meryl Lebowitz, through Nov. 30, “A Way from Reality,” abstract paintings, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Morse Block Deli: Robert W. Brunelle Jr., through Jan. 14, “Time to Go,” acrylic paintings that chronicle Brunelle’s journeys and adventures walking to school and back home during his childhood, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Celebrate!” Nov. 10-Dec. 29, annual local arts celebration featuring a wide variety of art and craft created by more than 60 SPA member artists, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11:30 to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and by appointment. Art social, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 (masks required).
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Boundless,” through Dec. 31, new paintings and mixed media by Dusty Boynton; “Robert Frost: At Present in Vermont,” through Nov. 7, Frost’s life and work as a poet and farmer in Bennington County 1920-1938; “Love, Marriage and Divorce,” through Dec. 31, highs and lows of love and heartache, from Victorian wedding gowns to scandalous tales of sexual harassment, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “From Hands to Hearts,” Nov. 12-Jan. 30, new festive collection featuring affordable hand-crafted works by member artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 12.
Compass Music and Arts Center: Laura King, through Nov. 24, “Fenceposts Mark a Path,” over 100 works representing a journey of discovery and reflection during the pandemic winter 2021 by artist and educator, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Natalie Frank: Painting with Paper,” through Feb. 13, portraits of imagined female figures, each accompanied by an animal; “William Ransom: Keep Up/Hold Up,” through March 5, sculptural installation reflects the artist’s experiences as a Black man in America; “B. Lynch: Pull Back the Curtain,” through Feb. 13, multimedia installation examines the corrosive effect of income disparity on society; “Michael Abrams: Arcadia Rediscovered,” through March 5, immersive painting installation revisits 19th-century Arcadian landscape painting; “Evolving Traditions,” through Feb. 13, pieces from the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers; “Inspired by the Past,” through March 5, showcasing Vermont Glass Guild members, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: Chuck Olson, Nov. 6-Dec. 12, “Object and Memory,” paintings and collages, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com Opening artist’s reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; artist talk, 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Unbound,” through Feb. 5, work by Rachel Gross, Rob Hitzig and Kirsten Reynolds, New England artists who explore contemporary approaches to abstraction; Bradley Borthwick, through Feb. 5, “Objects of Empire,” sculptural installation evolved from his research of the Dorset marble quarry of Vermont and the ancient Roman storehouses, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: “The Fleming Reimagined,” through Dec. 10, exhibitions and programs in four galleries — Storytelling Salon: “Voices Creating Change”; Learning Studio: “Creating Conversations with Art,” “Absence: Seeing and Unseeing the Fleming Collection,” and “Abstracts: Opening Space for Imagination,” 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org Admission is free.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Georgia O’Keefe: Pattern of Leaves,” through May, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Museum of Everyday Life: “Life in Lists and Notes, through May 22 (2022), celebrating the poetic, mnemonic, narrative and enumerative qualities of lists and notes, and explore their myriad creative, professional, bureaucratic, institutional, domestic, and personal uses throughout the ages, 3482 Dry Pond Road (Route 16), Glover, www.museumofeverydaylife.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “Local Color,” through Dec. 31, presented by Caspian Arts, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Trade Canoe: Forty Days and Forty Nights,” through Dec. 12; “Form and Relation: Contemporary Native Ceramics,” through Jan. 2; “A Legacy for Learning: The Jane and Raphael Bernstein Collection,” through Feb. 6; “Thornton Dial: The Tiger Cat,” through Feb. 27, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Land and Light and Water and Air 2021,” through Nov. 7, traditional New England landscape paintings by over 70 member artists; “Let Us Introduce You,” through Nov. 7, work by established artists Jane Ashley, Amy Hook-Therrien, Lisa Miceli, Jen Violette, and Liane Whittum, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “8xONE: What You Get is What You See,” through Nov. 12, painters Kate Cone, Charles DePuy, David Fisk, Jim Jordan, Rachel Jordan, Anne Cogbill Rose, Jonathan Rose and Joseph Saginor; “Calling from the Moonlight,” through Nov. 12, group exhibition, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: “Collaborative Textures: A Word-Image Engagement,” through Nov. 18, collaborative mixed media work by Sara and Michael Chaney, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, northernvermont.edu
Satellite Gallery: “Piecing Together Art,” November, a wide range of artworks made from all sorts and sizes of fragments, Satellite Gallery & Community Space, 71 Depot St., Lyndonville, thesatellitegalleryvt.weebly.com
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Fall/Winter Member Exhibition, through Nov. 28, work by 200-plus artists; “Our Tangled Choices: Art and the Environment,” through Nov.14, work by Pat Musick and Michelle Lougee, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sightlines: Picturing the Battell Wilderness,” through Dec. 31, oil and gouache paintings on linen by Jill Madden and photographs by Caleb Kenna; “Henry at 22: Collector. Museum Founder & More,” through Dec. 31, artifacts, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: Photographer Gerard Rinaldi, through Nov. 13, “Becoming Nothing: 1980-2015,” a retrospective, 138 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment.
The Front Gallery: PJ Desrochers, through Nov. 28, “To See & Be Seen,” non-binary tarot show, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. Artist’s talk on Zoom, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
North Branch Café: August Burns, through December, “The Human Connection,” recent paintings, 41 State St., Montpelier, 802-229-5676, thenorth-branch.com
T.W. Wood Gallery: “The Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.
Northfield
Norwich University: Jennifer Bryan, through Dec. 10, “Liquid Mind: Abstractions,” work meant to convey current states of mind, visually encapsulating the ebbs and flows of manic depression, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2183, norwich.edu/museum
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: Member Artists Show, through Dec. 5, featuring 17 prominent regional artists working in painting, drawing and mixed media, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Randolph
Black Meadow Gallery: “Monsters,” through Nov. 18, contributing artists to explore what exactly that word means to them, including maddening monochrome collages, spindly illustrations, bright abstract paintings, sculpture and more, 18 Merchants Row, Randolph, www.blackmeadowvt.com
Chandler Gallery: “Changing Seasons: Innovations after 70,” through Nov. 6, showcasing artists who have been working seven decades or more, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and when “Open” flag is raised.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Annual Member Exhibit, Nov. 12-Jan. 7; Holiday Shoppe with Gingerbread Contest, Nov. 12-Jan. 7, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Open to Landscape,” through Nov. 15, work by Elizabeth Nelson, Anni Lorenzini, Keith Chamberlin, and Terry Ekasala, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Isolating Together in Wood and Wool,” through Nov. 13, the arts of Melinda and Ford Evans, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: Closed for season, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Shoreham
Lemon Fair Sculpture Park: “Find Your Own Space,” through November, site-specific installation by Essex Junction artist Susan Teare, plus other new sculptures, 4547 Route 74, Shoreham, 802-383-8161, www.lemonfairsculpturepark.com
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Joan Hoffmann, through Nov. 21, “Libraries and Barns: Vermont en Plein Air,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by South Royalton artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Philip Herbison, through Nov. 6, “Compositions in Wood,” 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/ Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Waterbury Congregational Church: “Awakenings,” through Nov. 29, photographs from six Vermont artists, 8 N. Main St., Waterbury, 802-244-6604, www.waterburyucc.com Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
