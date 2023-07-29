Visual Arts

“Sightseeing in Silk & Paper,” paintings by St. Johnsbury artist Anna Yakubovskaya, is on exhibit through Aug. 19 at the Back Room Gallery at Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild in St. Johnsbury. Pictured is “Joie de vivre.”

 Courtesy Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild/

Note: Because of statewide flooding damage, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.

Adamant