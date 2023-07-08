Visual Arts

A public reception, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, opens “At a Crossroads,” a collection of hand-colored and black and white photographic images and mixed media collage by Weybridge artist Victoria Blewer, at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery, 111 State St. in Montpelier. Pictured is “Paradigm Shift,” 2019, mixed media.

 Courtesy Vermont State Curator/

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

Adamant