Barre
AR Market: Meryl Lebowitz, through Nov. 30, “A Way from Reality,” abstract paintings, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: Rock Solid XXI, through Oct. 30, stone sculptures and assemblages by area artists; “Moves” by Austin Furtake-Cole, second floor gallery; “Crafted Narratives” by Rob Millard-Menendez, third floor gallery; “In the Current” by Gail Skudera, through Oct. 16, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Boundless,” through Dec. 31, new paintings and mixed media by Dusty Boynton; “Robert Frost: At Present in Vermont,” through Nov. 7, Frost’s life and work as a poet and farmer in Bennington County 1920-1938; “Love, Marriage and Divorce,” through Dec. 31, highs and lows of love and heartache, from Victorian wedding gowns to scandalous tales of sexual harassment, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Compass Music and Arts Center: Laura King, through Nov. 24, “Fenceposts Mark a Path,” over 100 works representing a journey of discovery and reflection during the pandemic winter 2021 by artist and educator, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Expedition,” through Oct. 11, works by diverse artists, many of whom have never shown in Vermont before; “Sequences: Ode to Minor White,” group show of contemporary works reflecting the aesthetic and philosophical ideas of photographer-writer-educator Minor White (1908-1976); “Delano Dunn: Novelties,” artist’s first solo museum show brings together two bodies of work that explore love, racial identity, family history, and the experience of making art during quarantine; “Charlie Hunter: Semaphore,” focuses on the Bellows Falls painter’s precisely rendered images of anachronistic railway structures; “Erick Johnson: Double Take,” immersive installation incorporating his paintings with his Instagram feed, which often features pictures of patterned objects seen on the streets of New York, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Bubblegum Pop,” through Oct. 10, merging popular and consumer culture with fantastical themes; Kaylynn TwoTrees, through Oct. 10, immersive installation by Vermont artist, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Learning Studio, through Dec. 10, “Creating Conversations with Art”; Storytelling Salon, through Dec. 10, “Voices Creating Change”; “Abstracts,” through Dec. 10, Opening Space for Imagination”: “Absence,” ongoing, “Seeing and Unseeing” the Flemings collection, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Calais
Kent Museum: “20/20 Hindsight: Seeing the Past Anew with Contemporary Art,” through Oct. 10, thematic exhibition puts a contemporary slant on methods and materials used to develop rural culture in late 19th-century Vermont, Kents Corner, Calais, 802-223-6613, www.kentscorner.org The exhibit is open for weekly viewing: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment. The closing reception is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Advance free tickets are recommended.
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “A Modern Artist: The Commercial Art of Rachael Robinson Elmer,” through Oct. 24, modern artist navigating the expanding profession of commercial artistry in the early 20th century; “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” ongoing, interpretive trail and agricultural buildings, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Summer Bomb Pop: Collections in Dialogue,” through Oct. 31, 17 contemporary abstract paintings paired with 20th century works from the Hyde’s Feibes & Schmitt Collection; “Masterpieces & Mysteries,” through Oct. 31, artistic treasures, and art historical queries drawn from its vaults, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
Museum of Everyday Life: “Life in Lists and Notes, through May 22 (2022), celebrating the poetic, mnemonic, narrative and enumerative qualities of lists and notes, and explore their myriad creative, professional, bureaucratic, institutional, domestic, and personal uses throughout the ages, 3482 Dry Pond Road (Route 16, Glover, www.museumofeverydaylife.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “Still Life, Life Still,” through Oct. 15, photographs by Mary Ellen Bartley and paintings by Kate Emlen, Tucker Nichols, Jon Redmond and Margaret Sparrow, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Trade Canoe: Forty Days and Forty Nights,” through Dec. 12; “Form and Relation: Contemporary Native Ceramics,” through Jan. 2; “A Legacy for Learning: The Jane and Raphael Bernstein Collection,” through Feb. 6; “Thornton Dial: The Tiger Cat,” Sept. 11-Feb. 27, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Land and Light and Water and Air 2021,” through Nov. 7, traditional New England landscape paintings by over 70 member artists; “Let Us Introduce You,” through Nov. 7, work by established artists Jane Ashley, Amy Hook-Therrien, Lisa Miceli, Jen Violette, and Liane Whittum, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
NVU-Johnson State College: Susan Abbot, through Oct. 29, “In Place,” new paintings by Vermont artist, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, northernvermont.edu Artist’s reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Four solo exhibitions, through Oct. 1, Winkie Kelsey: “Rocks to Galaxies”; William Peabody: “A Collection of Memories”; Jay Singh: “From Then to Now”; Coralea Wennberg: “Plant Stories,” 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Lyndonville
Satellite Gallery: Barclay Tucker, through Sept. 30, “The Play’s the Thing,” fun work by illustrator and NVU-Lybdon art professor, Satellite Gallery & Community Space, 71 Depot St., Lyndonville, thesatellitegalleryvt.weebly.com
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Fall/Winter Member Exhibition, Oct. 2-Nov. 28, work by 200-plus artists; “Our Tangled Choices: Art and the Environment,” through Nov. 14, work by Pat Musick and Michelle Lougee; 2020 Solo Exhibitions: Late Summer, through Sept. 26, 10 artists working in a range of media, including mokuhanga (Japanese woodblock printing), photography, welded metal art, egg tempera painting, ceramics, and more, Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Stella Quarta Decima: “Anticipation,” through October, featuring artists Matthew Monk, James Rauchman, Diane Sophrin, Hannah Morris, Kate Burnim, and Lynn Newcomb, SQD Gallery, 3568 Main St., Manchester, www.stellaquartadecima.com
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: “Locally Grown,” through Oct. 31, Woody Jackson, Sara Katz and Sage Tucker-Ketcham bring perspective to our landscape, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “Still Life / Life Stills,” through Sept. 30, two-person show with Kimberlee Alemian and Lori Mehta, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Henry at 22: Collector. Museum Founder & More,” through Dec. 31, artifacts, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: “Dreaming of Timbuctoo,” through Oct. 31, exhibit unearths the little-known story of black land ownership in Vermont, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Cheryl Betz, September, mixed-media paintings from five different series begun during the pandemic, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Pastel Music,” through Oct. 30, work by the Vermont Pastel Society; Patty Hudak, through Oct. 30, “Botanical Ornaments,” Nuquist Gallery, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.
North Bennington
Sage Street Mill: “Las Tres Hermanas (The Three Sisters),” through Oct. 24, work by Renée Bouchard, Maria Lucia Ferreira and Patricia Burke Pedreira, 29 Sage St., North Bennington, www.sagestreetmill.com
Northfield
Norwich University: Jennifer Bryan, through Dec. 10, “Liquid Mind: Abstractions,” work meant to convey current states of mind, visually encapsulating the ebbs and flows of manic depression, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2183, norwich.edu/museum
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “Nature Revealed,” through Oct. 29, Rutland County Audubon Wildlife Art Exhibit; Steve Halford, through Oct. 29, solo exhibit of raku pottery, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment. 60th annual Art in the Park Festivals, Oct. 9-10.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Open to Landscape,” through Sept. 26, paintings, photographs and works on paper by Keith Chamberlin, Terry Ekasala, Anni Lorenzini and Elizabeth Nelson, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Isolating Together in Wood and Wool,” Oct. 1-Nov. 13, the arts of Melinda and Ford Evans; The Book Arts Guild of Vermont, through Sept. 25, “The Art of the Book: Is It a Book?” group show, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shaftsbury
Robert Frost Stone House Museum: “Mary Ruefele: Erasures,” through Oct. 31, first solo exhibit of visual work by Vermont State Poet Laureate, 121 Historic Route 7A, Shaftsbury, (802) 447-6200, www.bennington.edu/robert-frost-stone-house-museum
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “New England Now: People,” through Oct. 17, regional contemporary artists celebrate the people of New England, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Admission is $25, $15 for Vermonters, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free.
Shoreham
Lemon Fair Sculpture Park: “Find Your Own Space,” through November, site-specific installation by Essex Junction artist Susan Teare, plus other new sculptures, 4547 Route 74, Shoreham, 802-383-8161, www.lemonfairsculpturepark.com
Stowe
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Exploring Earth,” through Oct. 31, reflects on the intersection of spirituality and art, celebrating earth magic, spirits in nature, animals, plants and transcendence, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org Hours: by appointment only.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Joan Hoffmann, Sept. 26-Nov. 21, “Libraries and Barns: Vermont en Plein Air,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by South Royalton artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404. Opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26; talk, “Brief History of Plein Air Painting in America 1850-1950,” 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Waitsfield
Mad River Valley Arts: Bill Brauer Retrospective, through Oct. 11, work by legendary Mad River Valley painter, The Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, madrivervalleyarts.org Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: SculptFest21: “Artifact,” through Oct. 24,636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org
