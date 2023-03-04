Visual Arts

“Paradise Paved: Same Song Different Verse by Robert Chapla” is on exhibit through May 20 at ARTE at 159 North Main in Barre. Pictured is “Yellow Brick Road,” oil on canvas, by Newbury artist.

 Courtesy Studio Place Arts

Exhibit streaming

Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org

