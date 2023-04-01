Visual Arts

The Vermont Supreme Court Gallery presents “Liminal Arc” April 6-June 30, a collection of paintings by Montpelier artist Kate Burnim. An opening reception will be held during Montpelier Art Walk, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7 (artist remarks at 6 p.m.). Pictured is “Untitled (That which we carry)” 2023, oil on panel.

 Courtesy Vermont State Curator

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

Exhibit streaming

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.