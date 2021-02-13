Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: “Getting There from Here,” through Feb. 27, Ann Young and James Vogler, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Reynolds House: Arthur Zorn, Feb. 22-28, socially distant exhibition and open house for Barre abstract expressionist artist, Reynolds House Inn, 102 S. Main St., Barre, 802-622-0201, reynoldshouse1892.com Hours (reservations required): 1 to 7 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
Studio Place Arts: “Rolling On,” through March 6, a salute to the ingenious qualities and uses of the wheel; “Consider the Book,” work from the Book Lab artist group, second floor gallery; “Seedpods: Promises of the Future,” quilts by Marya Low, third floor gallery; Quick Change Gallery:”Contact Tracing,” through Feb. 27, thread installation by Tuyen My Nguyen, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Winter hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; private viewing appointments, starting at 3:30 p.m. (call to schedule).
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “Art! Just in Time,” through Feb. 27, inaugural Represented Artist Group Show to premier new artwork, for one month, once a year, from each of the gallery’s current roster of 20, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. 3rd Friday Night Live (online) with the artists, 6 p.m. Feb. 19.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Reopens April 2, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Annual Student Art Show, through Feb. 28, work by grades K-12 from Otter Valley UHS, Barstow Memorial, Neshobe Elementary, and Lothrop, Sudbury, and Leicester Elementary Schools, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-1970,” through Feb. 14, New York artists who absorbed the lessons of Abstract Expressionism yet remained dedicated to figurative painting; "Andy Yoder: Overboard,” through March 6, inspired by “The Great Shoe Spill of 1990”; “Rachel Portesi: Hair Portraits,” through Feb. 14, tintype photographs of women; “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture” through March 6, work of Colombian-born photographer and part-time Vermont resident Federico Pardo; “Erik Hoffner: Ice Visions” through March 6, photographs of ice patterns from holes bored by ice fishermen; “Our Storied Landscape: Revealing the Brattleboro Words Trail,” through Feb. 14, drawings for a map by Cynthia Parker-Houghton, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; admission is “pay as you wish.”
Burlington
BCA Center: “Meg Lipke: In the Making, through May 15, New York artist’s colorful, shaped paintings that push the boundaries of contemporary abstraction; “Pivotal Moments: Select Works by Diane Gabriel,” through May 15, expressive imagery of one of Vermont’s most celebrated artists and educators, Diane Gabriel (1947-2017), Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
UVM Fleming Museum: Currently closed due to COVID-19, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: Closed through May 1, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “Open Air Gallery,” through March 31, Ski or snowshoe your way through 1.8 miles of Vermont outdoor art, Ski & Snowshoe Trail, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required. HCA Café open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: Closed, virtual programming available, Dartmouth College, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Unmasked: Artful Responses to the Pandemic,” through March 28, artists reveal their struggles, creative breakthroughs, perspectives, and personal relationships; “Out of the Vault,” through Feb. 21, selections from SVAC’s permanent collection, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission: $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for 10 and younger.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, but open virtually, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs Martin McGowan and Warren Rinehart, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 41, through February, group show including Cheryl Betz, Daryl Burtnett, Cathy Cone, Erica Cummings, PJ Desrochers, Alice Dodge, Hasso Ewing, Glen Coburn Hutcheson, Michelle Lesnak, James Secor, Sam Thurston, and Autumn Tomlinson, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Vermont History Museum: Thomas Waterman Wood 125th Anniversary Exhibits, through March 24, Vermont's portion of the Federal WPA collection, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; $7 admission, $20 families; $5 seniors, students and children (under 6 free).
T.W. Wood Gallery: Thomas Waterman Wood 125th Anniversary Exhibits: “Realism and Narrative: The Paintings of Thomas Waterman Wood,” through April, Wood Room; “Social Realism to Abstraction: Paintings of the WPA Collection,” 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: free but by appointment only. Self-guided tours (reservations required): 10-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Guided tours with curator Phillip Robertson (reservations required): 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 20, March 20, and April 17.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “Pictures and Words,” through Feb. 26, books and illustrations by Fran Bull and B. Amore; plus work by Joe Citro/Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., Sandy Gartner, Yvonne Daley, Mary Crowley, Steve Halford and Stephane Schaffer, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “StJ Art on the Street,” through Feb. 28, throughout downtown St. Johnsbury (142 Eastern Ave., 166 Eastern Ave., among many locations); for more information, go online to www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Robert J. Chapla, through March 6, “Art Pilgrim,” Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Springfield
The Vault: Jamie Townsend, through Feb. 27, “Curvature,” work created during this past year by artist who divides his time between Vermont and Europe, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Stowe
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Looking Outward,” through Feb. 28, includes outdoor sculpture and banners as well as two video installations and poetry viewable from the outdoors, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org Indoor hours: by appointment.
Winooski
Heritage Winooski Mill Museum: David MacAullay, through March 12, “Building a Mill Town,” original sketches, 20 Winooski Falls Way, 802-355-9937, www.themillmuseum.org
