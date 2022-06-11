Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: Michael Heffernan,” through June 11, “Toying with It,” paintings, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Mark Grasso, through June 28, lakesides, landscapes and the natural world by New York pastelist, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: Pria Cambio, through June 17, Silent auction to benefit SPA programs concludes noon Friday, June 17, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Now You See It,” through June 25, group exhibit involving illusion art that plays with perception; Silent Auction to benefit SPA programs (concludes noon Friday, June 17), Second Floor Gallery; “Variations: Dance of Color and Form,” paintings by Maggie Neale, Third Floor Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Marion Huse: Picturing Pownal,” through June 22; The Student Art Show, through June 5; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: In the Country,” through July 10, second in a series of three all-member shows celebrating our favorite state; Warren Kimble, through July 9, “Artful Assemblages,” 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through June 12: “(í:se) Be Our Guest/Stolen,” Cleveland artist M. Carmen Lane’s silkscreen prints t based on her family’s personal histories of displacement; “Form/Reform,” Robert Visani’s cardboard-kit recreations of art historical objects that reference the trans-Atlantic slave trade; “Big Bang Votive,” Yvette Molina’s egg tempera paintings from stories that spark delight or inspire love; “Between Starshine and Clay,” work by Mildred Beltré Martinez, curator of the M. Carmen Lane exhibit, “Skin in the Game”; “Through Lines,” wooden sculptures by Sachiko Akiyama that draw on influences, including the artist’s Japanese American heritage; “Anne Spalter: The Wonder of It All,” BMAC’s first-ever exhibition of non-fungible tokens, or NFT, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Epsilon Spires: Lydia Kern, through June 25, “Passages,” multi-media art by Burlington sculptor and installation artist, 190 Main St., Brattleboro, www.epsilonspires.org
Burlington
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for summer recess through Sept, 13, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill a renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
Greensboro
Highland Center: “In Motion,” June 11-July 24, Lois Eby’s lyrical paintings with Judith Wrend’s colorful kinetic sculpture, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “This Land: American Engagement with the Natural World,” through July 23; “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023; “In the Moment: Recent Work by Louise Hamlin,” through Sept. 3, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Tell Us a Story,” through June 19, artists tell stories with three artworks; “2022 Legacy Collection,” through Dec. 24, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Minèmå Gallery: Renée Lauzon, through July 3, “The Break Up,” work by painter and sonic artist, 2 Lower Main Street, Johnson, www.minemagallery.com
Vermont Studio Center: “Exquisite Variants: Maggie Nowinksi & Alicia Renadette,” through July 1, collaboration envisions tension and harmony between natural and manufactured environments, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org Closing reception, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “On All Fronts,” through July 1, posters from the collection of Al Quirk, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Exhale: A Multisensory Art Experience,” through June 11, seven artists work in a variety of media, Wilson Museum, Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Closing reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “Town & Country,” through June 26, work by Susan Abbott and Molly Doe Wensberg, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: Reopens June 14, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: Prindle Wissler, through June 30, “It Runs with the Territory,” retrospective of Middlebury’s longest-living artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 49, through June 26, varied work by gallery members, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
J. Langdon Antiques & Art: Janet Van Fleet, June, wood sculptures, 7 Langdon St., Montpelier, 802-613-3182, www.jlangdonvermont.com
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Art Resource Association, June, work by members, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Art Resource Association, through June 27, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont Supreme Court: Paul Gruhler, through June 30, “Harmonics,” paintings, drawings and collage by Craftsbury artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: The Printmaking Invitational 2022, through July 8, curated by Phillip Robertson, features the work of Vermont artists Janet Cathey, Lynn Newcomb, and Michael Roosevelt; “Local Perspectives,” through July 8, exhibit of the Central Hub of the Vermont Pastel Society; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Imagination Grows on Main Street,” through June 12, student art from six Poultney area schools, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Nathan Shepard, through Aug. 12, “Oils and Gouaches,” with poems by Megan Buchanan, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Art for All,” through June 11, area artists focus on social justice, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Vermont Pastel Society, June 11-July 22, member show, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment. Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Kata Hull: Thin Ice,” through June 11, Boston artist explores the effects of climate change, Rankin Gallery; “Material Drawing Redux: Drawn to Touch,” through June 11, work by Audrey Goldstein, Michelle Samour, Julia Shepley, and Debra Weisberg, Fried Family Gallery, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Paint, Feathers & Bones: The Art of Cynthia Steil,” through July 16, a retrospective by Ryegate artist, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” June 25-Oct. 16, examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, plus Monday holidays. Admission is $25, $23 over 65, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12; $15 for students; $15 and $8 for Vermonters.
Springfield
The Vault: “Just for the Fun of It,” through July 13, Open Wall show, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: Members’ Art Show & Sale, through July 23, (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Alternative Takes (on Human Impact),” through Oct. 31, three very different perspectives on the world around us, from the architecture of Western Civilization, to the natural world, to the individuals navigating both, accomplished with paint, collage, and graphite, by Misoo Bang, Richard Britell, and Mary Reilly, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Kasey Loyer, through June 18, “Recent Work,” abstract paintings by Burlington artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/ Artist’s reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 17.
