Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Arlington
Canfield Gallery: George Van Hook, through May 4, one of the region’s leading plein air and watercolor artists, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, www.facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery
Barre
AR Market: Jason Galligan-Baldwin, through March 19, “Safety Procedures,” explores the disquiet of living within a culture that “has no distinct culture of its own,” “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Amy Burns & Keilani Lime, through March 30, illustration, cartoons and large-format mixed-media paintings, plus collaborative comic, “No Spoons for You,” about living with chronic illness, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: Pria Cambio, through April 30, “Warmth for you. Right Now!” paintings, drawings and collage, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Art Fur Animals,” through April 2, Drawings by Jamieson C. Gallas — a creative fundraiser for the Central Vermont Humane Society, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802 479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Closed until April, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Carol Naquin, through April 8, “Roaming the Rivers, Roads & Hills,” oil and pastel paintings, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont’s Villages,” through April 1, members artists reflect and express, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: New exhibits March 12-June 12: “(í:se) Be Our Guest/Stolen,” Cleveland artist M. Carmen Lane’s silkscreen prints t based on her family’s personal histories of displacement; “Form/Reform,” Robert Visani’s cardboard-kit recreations of art historical objects that reference the trans-Atlantic slave trade; “Big Bang Votive,” Yvette Molina’s egg tempera painting from stories what sparks delight or inspires love; “Between Starshine and Clay,” work by Mildred Beltré Martinez, curator of the M. Carmen Lane exhibit, “Skin in the Game”; “Through Lines,” wooden sculptures by Sachiko Akiyama that draw on influences, including the artist’s Japanese American heritage; “Anne Spalter: The Wonder of It All,” BMAC’s first-ever exhibition of non-fungible tokens, or NFT, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Celebration of artists, curators and new exhibits, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Burlington
BCA Center: Eric Aho, through June 5, “Headwater,” paintings that feature captivating scenes of the natural world; Sarah Trad, through June 5, “What Still Remains,” Lebanese-American artist explores complex themes of personal and cultural identity through film-based media and textiles, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: “Unpacked: Refugee Baggage,” through May 1, multi-media installation by Syrian-born artist and architect Mohamad Hafez and Iraqi-born writer and speaker Ahmed Badr; “Dark Goddess: An Exploration of the Sacred Feminine,” through May 1, Shanta Lee Gander’s photo mix of ethnography and cultural anthropology; Storytelling Salon: “Reckonings” (new), through May 6, museum’s staff and student interns to reflect on the past months of 2020 by engaging with objects from the collection, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org Admission is free.
Chester
DaVallia Gallery: Peter Batchelder, through March 15, “Our Radiant Landscape,” contemporary colorist paintings, 39 North St. (Route 103) Chester, (802) 875-8900, www.thedavallia.com
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Robert Blackburn & Modern American Painting,” through April 24; “Georgia O’Keefe: Pattern of Leaves,” through May 16, Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Museum of Everyday Life: “Life in Lists and Notes, through May 22, celebrating the poetic, mnemonic, narrative and enumerative qualities of lists and notes, and explore their myriad creative, professional, bureaucratic, institutional, domestic, and personal uses throughout the ages, 3482 Dry Pond Road (Route 16), Glover, www.museumofeverydaylife.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Open Air Gallery, Ski & Snowshoe Trail, through March 27, two miles for all ages, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “In the Moment: Recent Work by Louise Hamlin,” through Sept. 3; “This Land: American Engagement with the Natural World,” through July 23, artistic responses to the natural world by American artists; “Photographs from Hollywood’s Golden Era,” through May 21, John Kobal Foundation; “Unbroken: Native American: Ceramics, Sculpture and Design,” through April 30, from the permanent collection, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Hardwick
Hardwick Inn: Sophia Bettmann-Kerson, through April, “courage and wonder at our collective experience in the face of the COVID pandemic,” watercolor pencil drawings, 4 S. Main St., Hardwick, 802-472-5334.
Hudson Falls, N.Y.
The McKernon Gallery: “We’re All At A Party Called Life On Earth!” through March 31, installation of painted sculpture, works on paper and interactive elements by Frobertan (Brandon artists Fran Bull and Robert Black), Sandy Hill Arts Center, 216 Main St., Hudson Falls, N.Y., 517-741-0515, kendallmckernon.com
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “2022 Legacy Collection,” through the end of season, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “Why Can’t One Girl Change It?” through April 1, group exhibition inspired by Malala Yousafzai to honor Women’s History Month, Carter-Kelsey Gallery; Four solo exhibitions by women artists, through April 15, Olivia Janna Genereaux, Danielle Klebes, Rachel Montroy, and Ann Young, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: High School Seniors’ Exhibition 2022, through March 13, Wilson Museum; Art from the Schools 2022, March 19-May 1, Wilson Museum; “The World Between the Block and the Paper,” through March 27, organized in partnership with The Mokuhanga Sisters, a print collective, Yester House, Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Opening reception, Schools, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “Tools of the Trade,” March 18-April 26, features the work of Tom Dunne, Kate Gridley, Duncan Johnson and new Edgewater artist Peter Kirkiles, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co Opening reception, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed, but open virtually, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: Closed through May due to COVID precautions, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “Susan Calza: A Vacant Chair,” through March 13, installation is a personal reflection on homelessness as a state of mind or a state of being, 38 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Ian Clark, March, “Under Steam,” 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Staff art exhibit, through March 31, connect with nature through the arts, from photography and painting to woodcarving and wire sculpting, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
T.W. Wood Gallery: Sabrina Fadial, through March 18, “Corporeal Discretion,” sculptural work by Vermont artist; Gayleen Aiken, through March 18, “A Life of Art,” paintings by legendary Bennington folk artist; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Voices of Home,” through March 19, exploring the experiences of Vermonters living in affordable housing through audio recordings and painted portraits, with Vermont Folklife Center, Chandler Center for the Arts, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Symphony of Color,” through April 2, work by Vermont painters Mary Fran Lloyd and Mareva Millarc, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Opening reception, 6 p.m. Friday, March 18.
Chaffee Art Center: “Arts Connect Us,” through April 8, annual student exhibit showcasing young artists from area schools and homeschoolers in grades preK-12, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment. Opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “2021 Arts Connect at Catamount Arts,” through April 10. Juried show, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Chuck Trotsky, through April 16, “chuck Trotsky 2022: technologia information,” digital acrylic paintings and works in mixed media, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Springfield
The Vault: Louis Scott, through March 30, “Women and Animals,” a parallel history diorama, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: Catherine Opie, through April 9, photographs curated by Rachel Moore, (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Michael Sacca, through March 19, “In the Surf,” photographs by Tunbridge artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Ellen Langtree: A Retrospective,” through April 2, a unique mix of past and present work, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/ Artist’s reception, 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
West Glover
Parker Pie Gallery: Ben Barnes,” through March 25, Recent paintings: scenes of small towns, local landscapes and retired tractors and cars, Parker Pie Gallery, 161 County Road, West Glover, 802-525-3366, www.parkerpie.com
