Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.
Exhibit streamingVermont Art Online — www.vermontartonline.org
BarreAR Market: “Color Contours,” through Aug. 14, work by Alex Costantino and Clark Derbes, ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Espresso Bueno: Arthur Zorn, “Basically Blue, Basically New,” through June 30, abstract art by Barre artist, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Main Street: Barre Art Splash, through Sept. 7, 37 cats, dogs and race cars decorated by local artists (they will be auctioned off Sept. 18 at the Vermont Barre Granite Museum to benefit the Rotary club and artists), Main Street Barre, www.barrevtrotary.org
Studio Place Arts: “Cranbrook Connections,” through June 26, works from The Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan in honor of the late critic Marc Awodey who attended; Silent Auction to benefit SPA programs (bidding concludes at 4 p.m. June 25), Second Floor Gallery; “Digital Natives: Art of Central Vermont’s Next Generation,” work from Central Vermont Career Center, Third Floor Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
BenningtonBennington Museum: “Robert Frost: At Present in Vermont,” through Nov. 7, Frost’s life and work as a poet and farmer in Bennington County 1920-1938; “Love, Marriage and Divorce,” through Dec. 31, highs and lows of love and heartache, from Victorian wedding gowns to scandalous tales of sexual harassment; “Neveruses: Beyonder,” through Sept. 6, J. Stoner Blackwell repurposes existing plastic bags as artworks; “Performative Acts,” through Aug. 15, photographs by Dona Ann McAdams, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: “Signs of Life,” through July 5, works by printmaker Jeannie Podolak and painter Dan Brett, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Expedition,” June 19-Oct. 11, works by diverse artists, many of whom have never shown in Vermont before; “Sequences: Ode to Minor White,” group show of contemporary works reflecting the aesthetic and philosophical ideas of photographer-writer-educator Minor White (1908-1976); “Delano Dunn: Novelties,” artist’s first solo museum show brings together two bodies of work that explore love, racial identity, family history, and the experience of making art during quarantine; “Charlie Hunter: Semaphore,” focuses on the Bellows Falls painter’s precisely rendered images of anachronistic railway structures; “Erick Johnson: Double Take,” immersive installation incorporating his paintings with his Instagram feed, which often features pictures of patterned objects seen on the streets of New York, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Free opening reception 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
BurlingtonBCA Center: “Bubblegum Pop,” through Oct. 10, merging popular and consumer culture with fantastical themes; Kaylynn TwoTrees, through Oct. 10, immersive installation by Vermont artist, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
FerrisburghRokeby Museum: “A Modern Artist: The Commercial Art of Rachael Robinson Elmer,” through Oct. 24, modern artist navigating the expanding profession of commercial artistry in the early 20th century; “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” ongoing, interpretive trail and agricultural buildings, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.The Hyde Collection: “Summer Bomb Pop: Collections in Dialogue,” through Oct. 31, 17 contemporary abstract paintings paired with 20th century works from the Hyde’s Feibes & Schmitt Collection; “Masterpieces & Mysteries,” through Oct. 31, artistic treasures, and art historical queries drawn from its vaults, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
GloverBread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
GreensboroHighland Center: “Relative Color,” through July 1, paintings by father and daughter Matt and Heidi Broner, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
HardwickHardwick Inn: “111 Copper Nails,” through Sept. 6, “Bread & Puppet Calendar Prints: A 36-&ear Retrospective,” 4 S. Main St., Hardwick, 802-472-5334. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. More at: Front Seat Café, 101 S. Main St.
JeffersonvilleBryan Memorial Gallery: “Main Street,” through June 20, speaks to the long-awaited opportunity to get outdoors and re-engage with community life in the Northeast; “Interiors – Walls Within,” through June 20, member artists share some of their COVID-induced interior paintings, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.AVA Gallery: 2019 Juried Exhibition Winners, through July 23, Barbara Bartlett, “Resilience”; Elizabeth D’Amico, “Traveling Vicariously”; Jon Gilbert Fox, “Compositions. In Red. White. Blue.”; Susan Osgood, through July 23, solo exhibition, “Mapping the Unknown”; “all roads narrow at the border, a group exhibition,” through July 11, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
ManchesterSouthern Vermont Arts Center: 2021 Solo Exhibitions, through Aug. 1, handpicked member artists show their work; “Force,” through June 27, Salem Art Works (SAW) beings together some of today’s most progressive artists, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
MiddleburyHenry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs Martin McGowan and Warren Rinehart, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
MontpelierThe Front Gallery: Group Show 43, through June 27, introducing new artist-members Monica DiGiovanni, Chris Jeffrey, J. Carrier, Richard Moore, Kathy Stark, Liz Nelson, Melora Kennedy, Karen Cygnarowicz, Marjorie Kramer and Danny Sagan, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Nature Center: Susan Bull Riley, through Aug. 26, paintings by Montpelier artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Sweet,” through July 31, quality of sweetness from contemporary Vermont artists Lois Eby, PJ Desrochers, Monica DiGiovanni, Deluxe Unlimited, Sam Talbot-Kelly and Cheryl Betz (curator tour, 1 p.m. July 10); “Anew,” through June 25, works by 29 Vermont artists with disabilities, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and by appointment.
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: “New Beginnings,” through July 13, Vermont Watercolor Society Group Exhibition, Foley All Gallery and Copley Common Room Gallery, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org
NorthfieldNorwich University: Jennifer Bryan, through Dec. 10, “Liquid Mind: Abstractions,” work meant to convey current states of mind, visually encapsulating the ebbs and flows of manic depression, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2183, norwich.edu/museum
PoultneyStone Valley Arts: Will Kasso Condry, through July 18, “Pandemic Patient Enlightenment (PPE): Works on Paper,” solo show by Vermont artist; “Neuroanatomy,” through June 27, juried open call collage show with 67 pieces by 29 artists, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment.
RandolphChandler Gallery: “Kaleidoscope,” through June 26, local artist show, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and when “Open” flag is raised.
Gifford Gallery: Michael T. Jermyn, through June 28, “Beyond the Beyonds,” photographs from Vermont, and from recent trips to Italy, Espana and Guatemala by Montpelier artist, Gifford Medical Center, 44 S. Main St., Randolph, 802-728-7000.
RutlandChaffee Art Center: “4 Strong Women,” through July 23, “Impermanence” by Carolyn Shattuck; “Back to the Garden” by Sandy Mayo; “Respite” by Christine Holzschuh; “Unfolding Thoughts” by Mary Fran Lloyd, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment.
ShelburneShelburne Museum: “Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives,” through Aug. 29; “New England Now: People,” June 26-Oct. 17, regional contemporary artists celebrate the people of New England; “Peter Kirkiles: At Scale,” through Oct. 17, 14 sculptures, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Admission is $25, $15 for Vermonters, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free.
ShorehamLemon Fair Sculpture Park: “Find Your Own Space,” through November, site-specific installation by Essex Junction artist Susan Teare, plus other new sculptures, 4547 Route 74, Shoreham, 802-383-8161, www.lemonfairsculpturepark.com
SpringfieldThe Vault: “Vermont Treasures,” through July 24, work by 15 exceptional artists; “After the Rain,” through July 21, Open Wall show, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
StoweSpruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Exploring Earth,” June 21-Oct. 31, reflects on the intersection of spirituality and art, celebrating earth magic, spirits in nature, animals, plants and transcendence, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org Hours: by appointment.
WaitsfieldMad River Valley Arts: “Art Forms: An Exploration,” held over through July 23, The Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, madrivervalleyarts.org Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
WaterburyAxel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Kathy Black, through July 3, Work and Play, Round and Round,” paintings exploring women at different points of their lives, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com Schedule your visit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
West RutlandCarving Studio & Sculpture Center: Spring Members Exhibit, through June 27, featuring 350 artists, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org Gallery hours (COVID precautions): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday.
White River JunctionLong River Gallery: Jeanette Fournier, through August, “On the Wing,” through Aug. 31, “On the Wing,” wildlife watercolor paintings, 49 S. Main St., White River Junction, 802-295-4567, www.longrivergallery.com
Two Rivers: Sheri Hancock-Tomek, through July 31, farewell exhibition in celebration of 18 years as studio manager, Two Rivers Printmaking Studio, 85 N. Main St., Suite 160, White River Junction, 802-295-5901, www.tworiversprintmaking.org
