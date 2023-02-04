Visual Arts

The Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester is presenting its solo exhibition series Feb. 11 through May 7. An opening reception will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The solo artists are Domenica Brockman, Janet Cathey, Priscilla Heine, Rose Klebes, Lorna Ritz, Elise Robinson, Angela Sillars, Courtney Stock, Gregg Wapner, Susan Wilson and Chloe Wilmerding. Pictured is Brockman’s “Unadjusted on Raw.”

 Courtesy Southern Vermont Arts Center

Exhibit streaming

