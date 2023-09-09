Visual Arts

Bryan Gallery in Jeffersonville is opening two new exhibitions: The Main Gallery will showcase the timeless allure of landscapes in “Land & Light” (through Dec. 23), while the Middle Room Gallery will intrigue art enthusiasts with the captivating world of “Nature’s Abstraction” (through Nov. 5). The public reception and awards ceremony for “Land & Light” will take place 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Pictured is Cynthia Rosen’s “Woodlands Monoprint Series,” from the exhibit.

 Courtesy Bryan Gallery/

Note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.

