Visual Arts

Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester presents Gail Winbury’s “The Girl Who Drew Memories” exhibition in the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum Dec. 3 through Feb. 25. The public is invited to the opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, which will include live poetry readings. Pictured is “Her Favorite Fairytale,” oil and cold wax on canvas.

 Courtesy Southern Vermont Arts Center

