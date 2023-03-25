Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
ARTE at 159 North Main: “Paradise Paved: Same Song Different Verse by Robert Chapla,” through May 20, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Nitya Brighenti, through March 27, “Side Streams in Art,” portraits, landscapes and cityscapes by Italian painter living in Barre; Cindy Lee Loranger, March 29-May 15, abstract pop-style multimedia with music themes, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: “Ancora II: Ray Brown,” through April 1, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: Through April 29: “Beacon of Light,” artists take on social commentary, first floor gallery; “Mud Season in Fiber & Photos,” Nancy Banks and Roz Daniels, second floor gallery; “Queer Visions,” work by LGBTQ+ artist, third floor gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: The Spring Salon,” through June 3, art by 35 artists, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Annual Student Art Exhibition, April 1-June 5; “A Brief History of Bennington,” April 1-Dec. 31; “Nebizun: Water Is Life,” 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Gaal Shepherd, through April 9, paintings, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100, www.cvmc.org/about-cvmc/cvmc-art-gallery
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Large,” through April 30, Members’ magnified perspectives in mediums from photography, painting, fiber to glass, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through June 11: “En-MassQ,” ritual face painting by Daniel Callahan; “Letters Mingle Souls,” Mitsuko Brooks explores mental illness and suicide; “Paradise City,” Juan Hinojos’s collages figures; “Portals and Portraits,” modified 19th century tintypes by Vermont photographer/painter Cathy Cone; “Keith Haring: Subway Drawings,” through April 16, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: “Winter Oasis,” through April 2, introducing Mutsu Crispin and Jessie Pollock, plus works by other artists, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com
Vermont Center for Photography: April M. Frazier, through April 30, “Frame of Reference,” alternate narrative of the African American experience by Texas-based artist; Jakob Morrissey, through April 2, “Lost and Found,” 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: Josef Albers, through May 20, “Formulation: Articulation,” a chance to look at color differently; “Co-Created: The Artist in the Age of Intelligent Machines,” through May 6, eight artists use machine learning as an artistic medium; Sarah Stefana Smith, through May 6, “Willful Matters,” combines materiality, aesthetics, Black art and culture, and queer theory in two bodies of work, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Josef Albers, through May 20, “Formulation: Articulation”; “Art/Text/Context,” through May 20, from artistic practice to meaning making; “Dark Goddess: An Exploration of Sacred Feminine,” through May 20, Shanta Lee’s photo series, UVM campus, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
G
lens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African Works on Paper,” through April 23; “Jean Arp: Without Measure,” through April 23, 13 works; “Sam Gilliam (1933-2022): Asking,” through April 23, from the permanent collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Kent Monkman: The Great Mystery,” April 8-Dec. 9, Including vew commissions responding to works in the collection by the Cree artist; “¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1956 to Now,” through June 17, a traveling exhibition organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum; “Historical Imaginary,” through Nov. 11, pairing an unfinished study for Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” with historical and contemporary artworks from the Hood Museum’s collection, this exploring how artists constructed ideas about U.S. history, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: Legacy Collection, through May 10, works of 17 distinguished New England landscape artists plus works by Alden Bryan and Mary Bryan; “A Small Members Show,” through May 10, art by 16 gallery members; Student Art Show, March 8-26, art from Lamoille Union School, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: Harlan Mack, through April 16, “A Constellation of Friendships,” Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “From the Heart,” through March 31, Sachiko Akiyama, Chris Chou and Kayla Mohammadi; Tom Fels, through March 31, cyanotypes, drawings and watercolors; AVA Senior Art Show, through March 29, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Spring 2023 Solo Exhibitions, through May 7, nine artists offer figural sculpture, watercolor, digital collage, painting, assemblage, printmaking and fiber art, Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Mel Rea, through April 18, “Just Minding My Business Picking My Flowers, solo show by mixed media abstract artist, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Urban Cadence,” through April 23, street scenes from Kagos and Johannesburg; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Town Hall Theater: “Earth’s Materials: Perennial Perspectives on the Arts,” March 27-April 15, a group represents diverse responses from artists working in a variety of media that reflect, respond, and rejoice in the earth, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, townhalltheater.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7.
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “Our Demons Are Translucent,” through March 25, large-scale drawings created over 10 years by Susan Calza, 38 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com
The Front Gallery: “North: Elizabeth Nelson,” through April 2, solo show by Vermont painter, plus varied works by gallery members, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Art Resource Association, through March 31, member show, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
Vermont Arts Council: “Vermont Voices,” through March 31, Vermont Art Educators Association exhibit, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Supreme Court: “Poetic Ecologies,” through March 31, paintings by Charlotte artist Cameron Davis, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Semi Berman, through May 14, “Other Worlds,” paintings and collages by Brattleboro artist, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “The Sweetest Side of Life,” through April 21, exhibit by Rutland County Maple Producers; Damien Trusnovech, through April 21, solo exhibit of photography, plus other members’ work, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Teetering Between,” March 28-April 5,” featuring art by Melody Boone, Linda Bryan, Harrison Halaska, and Mike Howat, Fried Family Gallery, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org Artists’ reception, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Springfield
The Vault: “Crossing Boundaries in Thread and Paint,” through April 26, a fiber show by Julie Crabtree; “The Artist’s Touch,” through May 10, non-juried local artists in the Open Wall room, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org Artist reception for Julie Crabtree, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Stowe
The Current: “Esperanza Cortés: Tierra Dentro,” through April 8, multidisciplinary art by Colombian-born New York artist, (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Housatonic,” through April 16, photographs by John Clarke; “Conversations with Nature,” photographs by Seth Resnik; both exhibits curated by Cassandra Sohn, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Jason Mills, through May 19, “Digestive,” abstract paintings by White River Junction, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404. Opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Kimberly Hargis, through March, “Close to Home: Photography from a 30-Mile Radius” by Thetford artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.