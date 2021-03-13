Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Studio Place Arts: “Up & Away,” March 16-May 1, group exhibit about flight; “In the Place of Absence,” woven mixed media by Gail Skudera, Second Floor Gallery; “De-Functioning the Functional,” Karen Cygnarowicz, Chiyomi McKibbin, Hannah Morris, Angela Paladino and Laura Young explore waste, grief, desire, narrative, and communication, Third Floor Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Winter hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; private hours available starting at 3:30 p.m. (call to schedule).
Bellows FallsCanal Street Gallery: Gretchen Seifert, through April 3, “In Abstraction,” created to heal trauma through visually representing the relationships between sensations, feelings, and memory, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
BenningtonBennington Museum: Closed, reopens April 2, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: “Pet Project,” through May 2, all-member animal-themed exhibit that celebrates all creatures great and small, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closing reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: Closed trough March 17; “All Flowers Keep the Light,” March 18-June 13, an exploration of flowers as a way to mark loss by Miles Chapin, Clare Elliott, Anna Schuleit Haber, Amy Jenkins, Colleen Kiely, Cathy Osman and John Willis; “Children of the Sun,” Jennifer Mack-Watkins incorporates images and narratives from Vermont storyteller, poet and activist Daisy Turner (1883-1988); “Adria Arch: On Reflection,” a kinetic sculpture installation; “Palm Oil, Rum, Honey, Yellow Flowers” Kenny Rivero’s drawings with themes that include masculinity; “Glasstastic,” works of art by children and turned into three-dimensional sculptures by glass artists, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission is “pay as you wish.”
Burlington
BCA Center: “Meg Lipke: In the Making, through May 15, New York artist’s colorful, shaped paintings that push the boundaries of contemporary abstraction; “Pivotal Moments: Select Works by Diane Gabriel,” through May 15, expressive imagery of one of Vermont’s most celebrated artists and educators, Diane Gabriel (1947-2017), Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
UVM Fleming Museum: Currently closed because of COVID-19, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.The Hyde Collection: Collection closed through May 1, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
GreensboroHighland Center: “Open Air Gallery,” through March 31, Ski or snowshoe your way through 1.8 miles of Vermont outdoor art, Ski & Snowshoe Trail, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required. HCA Café open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.Hood Museum of Art: Closed, virtual programming available, Dartmouth College, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
JeffersonvilleBryan Memorial Gallery: “The Legacy Collection,” through May 2, work by member artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Stefania Urist, through April 16, “I Give You: You Give Me Death,” sculptures of wood and glass; “Sacred Encounters,” through April 16, works of stone and clay by Christine Hauck, Ellen Keene, Amanda Sisk and Heather Szczepiorkowski, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; free.
ManchesterEllenbogen Galley: Mary Fran Lloyd, through April, “Life in the Abstract,” paintings by Rutland abstract artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, ellenbogengallery.art Hours (call ahead): 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Art from the Schools,” March 20-April 22, student art from Manchester and the surrounding community; “Unmasked: Artful Responses to the Pandemic,” through March 28, artists reveal their struggles, creative breakthroughs, perspectives and personal relationships, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission: $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for children 10 years old and younger.
MiddleburyMiddlebury College Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, but open virtually, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs Martin McGowan and Warren Rinehart, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: Daylight.
MontpelierThe Front Gallery: “Daryl Burnett: Respite,” through Nov. 29, solo show of mixed media on paper and canvas, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment. Artist talk via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18: RSVP by email to info@thefrontvt.com
Rabble-Rouser: Peter Schumann, through April 4, Bread and Puppet Theater’s “The In and Out Show: ‘Off We Go’ riding through ‘The All’ with Bedsheet Mitigations,” Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft Co., 64 Main St., Montpelier, 802-225-6227, www.rabblerouser.net
Vermont History Museum: Thomas Waterman Wood 125th Anniversary Exhibits, through March 24, Vermont’s portion of the Federal WPA collection, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; $7 admission, $20 families; $5 seniors, students and children (under 6 free).
T.W. Wood Gallery: Thomas Waterman Wood 125th Anniversary Exhibits: “Realism and Narrative: The Paintings of Thomas Waterman Wood,” through April, Wood Room; “Social Realism to Abstraction: Paintings of the WPA Collection,” 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: free but by appointment only. Self-guided tours (reservations required): 10-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Guided tours with curator Phillip Robertson (reservations required): 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 20 and April 17.
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: “Visual Journey: Eco-Art of Anne Cummings,” through April 9, work from recycled, reused and repurposed materials, Folley Hall Gallery; through April 9, Copley Common Room Gallery, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
RutlandChaffee Art Center: “The Art of Technology,” through April 16, members’ show, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment.
Springfield
The Vault: Charles Norris-Brown, through March 31, “Heart Beat: A Walk in the Forest,” children’s book illustrations by Bellows Falls artist, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
WaterburyAxel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “Barely Touching,” through April 3, a collaborative installation by Kelly Holt and Susan Calza reflecting their personal reactions to the societal challenges of 2020, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com Schedule your visit Wednesday-Saturday.
