Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
AR Market: “Color Contours,” through Aug. 14, work by Alex Costantino and Clark Derbes, ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Main Street: Barre Art Splash, through Sept. 7, 37 cats, dogs and race cars decorated by local artists (they will be auctioned off Sept. 18 at the Vermont Barre Granite Museum to benefit the Rotary club and artists), Main Street Barre, www.barrevtrotary.org
Studio Place Arts: “The Parade is Coming!” through Aug. 19, 24 Vermont artists join in, main floor gallery; “The Eternal Return,” mixed media by Michelle Lesnak, second floor gallery; “Deconstructed Landscape,” paintings with an abstract eye by Kate Fetherston, third floor gallery; “Metamorphoses,” drawings by Noan Hessler, through July 28, drawings by Noam Hessler, Quick Change Gallery: Randy Neal, Aug. 5-14, in the Classroom, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Canal Street Gallery Represented Artist Show, through Aug. 9, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Robert Frost: At Present in Vermont,” through Nov. 7, Frost’s life and work as a poet and farmer in Bennington County 1920-1938; “Love, Marriage and Divorce,” through Dec. 31, highs and lows of love and heartache, from Victorian wedding gowns to scandalous tales of sexual harassment; “Neveruses: Beyonder,” through Sept. 6, J. Stoner Blackwell repurposes existing plastic bags as artworks; “Performative Acts,” through Aug. 15, photographs by Dona Ann McAdams, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Feat for the Eyes,” through Aug. 29, new all-member all-media show, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Expedition,” through Oct. 11, works by diverse artists, many of whom have never shown in Vermont before; “Sequences: Ode to Minor White,” group show of contemporary works reflecting the aesthetic and philosophical ideas of photographer-writer-educator Minor White (1908-1976); “Delano Dunn: Novelties,” artist’s first solo museum show brings together two bodies of work that explore love, racial identity, family history, and the experience of making art during quarantine; “Charlie Hunter: Semaphore,” focuses on the Bellows Falls painter’s precisely rendered images of anachronistic railway structures; “Erick Johnson: Double Take,” immersive installation incorporating his paintings with his Instagram feed, which often features pictures of patterned objects seen on the streets of New York, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: Homer Johnson, through Aug. 5, celebrates the life and long career of a gifted artist and teacher (1920-2020), also sculpture by John Hughes, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com
Burlington
BCA Center: “Bubblegum Pop,” through Oct. 10, merging popular and consumer culture with fantastical themes; Kaylynn TwoTrees, through Oct. 10, immersive installation by Vermont artist, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Chester
DaVallia Gallery: Laurie Alberts, through July 29, “Transcending,” fine art by Vermont artist, 39 North St. (Route 103) Chester, (802) 875-8900, www.thedavallia.com
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “A Modern Artist: The Commercial Art of Rachael Robinson Elmer,” through Oct. 24, modern artist navigating the expanding profession of commercial artistry in the early 20th century; “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” ongoing, interpretive trail and agricultural buildings, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Summer Bomb Pop: Collections in Dialogue,” through Oct. 31, 17 contemporary abstract paintings paired with 20th century works from the Hyde’s Feibes & Schmitt Collection; “Masterpieces & Mysteries,” through Oct. 31, artistic treasures, and art historical queries drawn from its vaults, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
Museum of Everyday Life: “Life in Lists and Notes, through May 22 (2022), celebrating the poetic, mnemonic, narrative and enumerative qualities of lists and notes, and explore their myriad creative, professional, bureaucratic, institutional, domestic, and personal uses throughout the ages, 3482 Dry Pond Road (Route 16, Glover, www.museumofeverydaylife.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Paul Gruhler, through Aug. 29, “Harmonics: 60 Years of Life in Art,” early work from the Chelsea Series (1963-1978) by now-Craftsbury artist, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hardwick
Hardwick Inn: “111 Copper Nails,” through Sept. 6, “Bread & Puppet Calendar Prints: A 36-year Retrospective,” 4 S. Main St., Hardwick, 802-472-5334. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. More at: Front Seat Café, 101 S. Main St. Video by Jerome Lipani available at youtu.be/wJkVd-LoJqk
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Made in Vermont,” through Sept. 6, showcasing ingenuity and resourcefulness of Vermonters; “Iconic Vermont,” through Sept. 6, works in all painting formats featuring quintessential locations, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: 2019 Juried Exhibition Winners, through July 23, Barbara Bartlett, “Resilience”; Elizabeth D’Amico, “Traveling Vicariously”; Jon Gilbert Fox, “Compositions. In Red. White. Blue.”; Susan Osgood, “Mapping the Unknown,” 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Lyndonville
Satellite Gallery: Rachel Laundon, through Aug. 7, a contemporary folk artist based in Waterbury Center makes out-of-this-world underwater creatures, Satellite Gallery & Community Space, 71 Depot St., Lyndonville, thesatellitegalleryvt.weebly.com
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Vermont Glass Guild, through Aug. 23, “2021˚ F,” 10th anniversary exhibition; 2021 Solo Exhibitions, through Aug. 1, handpicked member artists show their work, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Henry at 22: Collector. Museum Founder & More,” through Dec. 31, artifacts; “Faces of Addison County: A Trent Campbell Retrospective,” through Sept. 11, photographs; “Kate Pond from the Heart: A Sculptor’s Process,” Sept. 11, three sculptures in the museum’s garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Sam Thurston, through July 31, paintings and sculptures, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Nature Center: Susan Bull Riley, through Aug. 26, paintings by Montpelier artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Sweet,” through July 31, quality of sweetness from contemporary Vermont artists Lois Eby, PJ Desrochers, Monica DiGiovanni, Deluxe Unlimited, Sam Talbot-Kelly and Cheryl Betz, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and by appointment.
Newfane
Moore Free Library: Brattleboro-West Arts, through July 31, work by a diverse range of artists from the watershed of Southern Vermont’s Whetstone Brook, Crowell Gallery, 23 West St., Newfane, 802-365-7948, moorefreelibrary.org
Northfield
Norwich University: Jennifer Bryan, through Dec. 10, “Liquid Mind: Abstractions,” work meant to convey current states of mind, visually encapsulating the ebbs and flows of manic depression, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2183, norwich.edu/museum
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Portraits of a Community!” through Aug. 29, photography by Chuck Helfer, Tikko Freilich and Martin Van Buren III, and vintage photos from the Poultney Historical Society, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Open to Landscape, through Sept. 26, paintings, photographs and works on paper by Keith Chamberlin, Terry Ekasala, Anni Lorenzini and Elizabeth Nelson, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: The Book Arts Guild of Vermont, Aug. 6-Sept. 18, “The Art of the Book: Is It a Book?” group show, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “New England Now: People,” through Oct. 17, regional contemporary artists celebrate the people of New England; “Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives,” through Aug. 29; “Peter Kirkiles: At Scale,” through Oct. 17, 14 sculptures, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Admission is $25, $15 for Vermonters, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free.
Shoreham
Lemon Fair Sculpture Park: “Find Your Own Space,” through November, site-specific installation by Essex Junction artist Susan Teare, plus other new sculptures, 4547 Route 74, Shoreham, 802-383-8161, www.lemonfairsculpturepark.com
Springfield
The Vault: “Vermont Treasures,” through July 24, work by 15 exceptional artists; “After the Rain,” through July 21, Open Wall show, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Exploring Earth,” through Oct. 31, reflects on the intersection of spirituality and art, celebrating earth magic, spirits in nature, animals, plants and transcendence, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org Hours: by appointment only.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Jan Sandman, through Aug. 14, “The Way Light Answers,” cold wax and oil paintings primarily created during the pandemic, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com Schedule your visit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
White River Junction
Krishka Gallery & Library: Glenn Goldberg, through Aug. 1, “Family and Friends,” works by New York City-based-artist, 83 Gates St., White River Junction, 347-264-4808, info@kishka.org.
Long River Gallery: Jeanette Fournier, through Aug. 31, “On the Wing,” wildlife watercolor paintings, 49 S. Main St., White River Junction, 802-295-4567, www.longrivergallery.com
Two Rivers: Sheri Hancock-Tomek, through July 31, farewell exhibition in celebration of 18 years as studio manager, Two Rivers Printmaking Studio, 85 N. Main St., Suite 160, White River Junction, 802-295-5901, www.tworiversprintmaking.org
