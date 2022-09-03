Visual Arts

Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is not reticent to present the repeat defender of artistic creation, the one and only Rachel Laundon, known not just as a painter and sculptor but as a fervent fashionista and flashy “fish monger.” “Metamorphosis” is open Sept. 3 to Oct. 8. Come and meet the artist from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

 Courtesy Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild

