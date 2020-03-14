Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Arlington
Canfield Gallery: “Aperture Magazine/Paris Photo Best Photobooks,” through April 15, winners of Aperture's internationally-acclaimed competition of photo books, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, http://facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery.
Barre
Studio Place Arts: “Futures,” March 17-May 2, group show reveals the role that science fiction artists play in envisioning the future; Second Floor Gallery: Silent Auction; Third Floor Gallery: “The Edges and Corners of the Day,” recent work by Pamela Wilson, Sarah Burns, Kimberly Hamlin and Alanna Phinney, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Big Arty SPA Happening (BASH), $30, $20 in advance, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 17.
Bennington
Bennington College: Patricia Johanson, through May 9, “House & Garden,” drawing series by ecological artist, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Bennington Museum: Scot Borofsky, through May 10, “Gritty Streets to Green Mountains,” paintings by Brattleboro artist; “(re)Sounding,” through May 25, artists, musicians, and co-curators Angus McCullough Jake Nussbaum, and Adam Tinkle bring new life to old instruments; Annual Student Art Exhibition, through March 10, artwork of the region’s elementary, middle and high school students; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Regis Cummings, through March 21, “Flowers, Faces, Familiar Places,” paintings by Montpelier artist, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Wanderlust,” through April 28, members’ journeys real, fanciful, and metaphorical, in glass, watercolor, oil, ceramics, fabric, photography and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Steven Kinder: 552,830,” March 14-June 14, portraits of people experiencing homelessness; “Coffee & Conversation: Stories of Homelessness,” multimedia by Liz LaVorgna; “Alison Wright: Grit and Grace, Women at Work,” 30 large photographs printed aluminum panels; “Roger Clark Miller: Transmuting the Prosaic,” installation featuring video, sound, and modified vinyl records; “Steven Rose: For/While (2020.01)” an immersive environment; “Postcards to Brattleboro: 40 Years of Mail Art,” postcards, cut-outs, drawings, and poems sent and received by Stuart Copans (“Shmuel”); “John Gibson: Jazz,” March 14-2021, installation, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Public opening reception, 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Vermont Center for Photography: Open Juried Exhibition, through April 26, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Apocalypse Diet: What Will We Eat?” through June 7, first floor; “Brigitta Varadi: Exploring the Invisible,” second floor Roth Gallery; and “Estefania Puerta: Sore Mouth Swore,” lower level gallery, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: “Animal Transformations,” through May 8, animal-related objects from the Fleming’s extensive collections; “Let’s Have a Ball!” through May 8, “Wood Gaylor and the New York Art Scene, 1913–1936”; “WARP,” through May 8, War rugs of Afghanistan; 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Chelsea
North Common Arts: Chris Groschner, through March 14, found object assemblages by Corinth artist, 3 North Common, Chelsea, 802-685-4699, www.chelseavt-arts.com.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: Francisco Goya,” through April 26, “The Caprichos Etchings”; “Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint,” through April 26, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org.
Greensboro
Highland Center: Susan Bull Riley, March 20-April 26, “There are hints of Spring!” Susan Bull Riley’s watercolors chronicle the emergence and progression of a magical and long-awaited season, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Opening reception, 5 .m. Friday, March 20.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Form and Relation: Contemporary Native Ceramics,” March 14-Aug. 9, examines the work of Anita Fields, Courtney M. Leonard, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Ruben Olguin, Rose B. Simpson and Roxanne Swentzell, whose practices are grounded in our relations to the land and to one another; new exhibitions from the permanent collection, ongoing, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.
Johnson
NVU-Johnson State College: Matt Neckers, March 16-April 3, “Ascension,” work by Eden artist including large sculpture and installation “Self-Guided Missile,” Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu. Artist reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Vermont Studio Center: Brenda Garand, through March 26, paintings by Dartmouth professor, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org. Closing reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Lebanon, N.H.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center: Winter Art Exhibition, through March, work by Craig Albotello, Mark Council, Belinda Evans, Kathryn Field, Linda Knisley, Penny Koburger, John Macadam and the Vermont Pastel Society, Level 4 Mall Lounge, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H., 603-650-6187, www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/arts.
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: “2-by-2,” through March 19, community show of 2-by-2-inch works, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Tuesday, March 17.
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Richard Weis, through March 14, “Beyond Words,” new paintings by Castleton artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, http://ellenbogengallery.art.
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “I Am More: Facing Stigma,” through March 15; Gisela Gamper, through March 15, “Longing for David,” photographs dedicated to David Gamper (1945-2011), both part of “More than Meets the Eye Project,” Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: Annual Invitational Group Art Show, through March 2, celebration of Marshfield’s local art scene, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Lost Luxuries: Ancient Chinese Gold,” through April 19; Hon Chun Zhang, through May 3, “Hair Story in Charcoal and Ink,” work by Chinese-American artist; “Weimar, Dessau, Berlin,” through April 19, Bauhaus as school and laboratory; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu.
Town Hall Theater: Courtney Allenson, through April 12, “Angler Inspiration,” paintings and woodblock prints by native Vermont artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org.
Montpelier
City Center: Frank Woods, March, “Transported: Past Mistakes,” paintings by Montpelier artist, Art Resource Association, 89 Main St., Montpelier.
The Front Gallery: Ray Brown, through March 29, “Tumbling Toward the End,” work by acclaimed Montpelier artist, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Film screening: “Portrait of an Artist,” 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
Garage Cultural Center: “Thaw: A Conversation in Words and Imagery,” through March 15, paintings by Evie Lovett, poems by Diana Whitney, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Vermont Arts Council: 2020 Vermont Artists to Watch, through March 27, a survey of contemporary art in the state, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: “Women in the State House,” ongoing, four-panel story that begins with women’s suffrage and concludes with women exercising equal political power, Main Lobby, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Nitya Brighenti, through March 30, “Of Cities and Deserts,” nomadic landscapes, still lifes and portraiture by Barre artist, poet and architect, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Tell Me What’s Really Going on,” through April 30, social justice/injustice in the world through the works of multiple artists and media; Art Resource Association, through March 26, “Recollection,” group exhibition incorporates themes of memory, transitions, and learning from the past; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. Artists’ reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14; Art Walk reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 3.
Montreal
Museum of Contemporary Art: “Painting with a mirror,” through March 15, 1980s emblematic works from the collection; “Points of Light,” through June 14, video works from the collection, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, Place des Arts, 185 St. Catherine St. West, Montreal, www.macm.org.
Morrisville
River Arts: Katerina Hrdlicka, through April 21, Mindscapes,” personal landscapes, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Artist reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
Rutland
Alley Gallery: “Emily Bicht: New Work,” through April 17, pen and ink drawings, paintings, silk screened and ceramic objects embodying a prescribed ideology of the “American Dream,” Center Street Alley, Rutland, 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday; 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “Northern Comforts,” through March 20, work from the Maple Leaf Quilters Guild, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Robert Waldo Jr., through April 18, “The Artistic Universe of Robert Waldo runelle Jr.,” work by painter, kinetic sculptor, book illustrator, art educator and political cartoonist, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Saxtons River
Main Street Arts: Melissa Rubin, through March 20, “A Selection of Works 2014-2019,” by acclaimed New York-Vermont artist, 35 Main St., Saxtons River, 802-869-2960, www.mainstreetarts.org. Closing reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Creature Comfort: Animals in the House,” through Aug. 23, art and decorative objects, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission (through April 30): $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
Springfield
The Great Hall: “Alchemy: Metal, Mystery and Magic,” through February, group show explores both the physical properties and expressive possibilities of metalwork, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
The Vault: Photographer Gene Parulis, through April 29, “Mandalas from Nature”; “Nostalgia,” through May 6, Open Wall show by local artists; Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: “Love Letters,” through April 18, work by Louise Bourgeois, Robert Buck, Molly Davies, Jim Dine, Tracey Emin, John Killacky and Eiko Otake, and Jeroen Nelemans. 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Art of Sound,” through April 30, Multi-sensory group exhibition celebrates contemporary artists’ use of sound as a platform of expression, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and prior to performances and events.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Orah Moore, through March 28, “Faces of Vermont,” photographs, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
