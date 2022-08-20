Visual Arts

Manchester’s Southern Vermont Arts Center presents “Many Americas: Art Meets History” in its Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum Aug. 20-Nov. 27. The public is invited to a Curator’s Tour at 1 p.m. today (Aug. 20) immediately followed by the opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Inspired by historian Ronald Takaki’s “A Different Mirror,” the “Many Americas” exhibition takes as a premise that we do not share a common history and our divergent histories are the source of our troubled civic discourse. Pictured is Sharon Shapiro’s “Room for Revision.”

 Courtesy Southern Vermont Arts Center

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

Most galleries and museums require masks, some social distancing. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.